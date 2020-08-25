AURORA | So many chances had been missed by both teams Monday, but Jenny Allen wasn’t about to let another get away.

The Grandview senior faced a two-strike count with the bases loaded in a tie game in the bottom of the eighth inning against Mullen and drove a pitch up the middle to give the Wolves a dramatic 2-1 Centennial League victory over the visiting Mustangs.

Grandview stranded 13 runners on base in the game, but two came home in the final inning after Mullen had scratched across its only run against Grandview sophomore pitcher Makayla Valle — who struck out 12 hitters on the day — and gave Liz Carter her first win as head coach of the Wolves (1-2).

Valle allowed only three hits on the day, but the last one almost came back to haunt her when Avery Panozzo doubled with one out in the top the eighth, went to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored on a high pitch that made it to the backstop to break a scoreless deadlock.

Sophomore Miranda Ferrier singled to open the bottom half of the eighth for Grandview, freshman Peytann Weiland reached after faking a bunt and slugging a ball into the vacated shortstop hole and freshman Chloe Miller loaded the bases with a bunt single.

An error on a throw home by Mullen pitcher Morgan Margeson allowed Ferrier to score the tying run and Allen brought home Weiland with her winning hit.

