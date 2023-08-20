CENTENNIAL | The Eaglecrest softball team’s pitching staff is off to a strong start to the new season, which included an outstanding effort from Zaya Elliott Saturday.

The sophomore right-hander turned in the Raptors’ third straight quality start in as many games when she went the distance in a 3-1 victory over Brighton at Eaglecrest High School.

Elliott scattered five hits and struck out eight — including the final batter of the game who represented the tying run in the top of the seventh inning — to help coach Yvette Hendrian’s team move to 2-1.

The Raptors themselves were limited to three hits, but did just enough offensively with a single run in the opening inning and a two-run rally in the third. Seniors Izzy Ervin and Addison Mower knocked in runs, while senior Jac Smith doubled and scored.

Elliott followed up on a four-inning, two-hitter thrown by sophomore Briahna Gallegos in Eaglecrest’s previous game against Chaparral, an 11-1 victory.

The Raptors return to play on Aug. 26 at George Washington.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@sentinelcolorado.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

Eaglecrest 3, Brighton 1

Score by innings:

Brighton 001 000 0 — 1

Eaglecrest 102 000 x — 3

WP — Eaglecrest: Zaya Elliott (7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Jordan Stilley 1-2, run; Jac Smith 1-3, 2B, run; Addison Mower and Izzy Ervin RBI; Leila Kelliher run