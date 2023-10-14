ARVADA | The Class 5A Region 1 softball tournament is scheduled for two days at Arvada West High School, but Eaglecrest needed only the first day to qualify for the state tournament.

The 16th-seeded Raptors upset top-seeded Arvada West 2-1 behind a complete game effort from junior Jordan Stilley to win the first of two spots in the Oct. 20-21 5A state tournament. The three remaining teams — the Wildcats, No. 17 Heritage and No. 32 Regis Jesuit — will play off for the second berth Saturday in consolation play.

Coach Yvette Hendrian’s Eaglecrest team took the drama out of it by winning its first two games, starting with an 11-2 victory over Heritage, followed by a tight victory over Arvada West, which downed Regis Jesuit 10-0 in the opening game.

The Raptors broke a 1-all tie in the top of the sixth inning when senior Izzy Ervin singled home senior Megan Drugan, who had tripled to open the inning. That was enough for Stilley, who scattered seven hits, didn’t walk a batter and allowed just a single run in the fifth inning.

Eaglecrest — which held Arvada West (20-4) to its lowest run total of the season — won the contest with just four total hits with the two others coming from Chessa Reid.

In the first game of the day, the Raptors offense started strong from the beginning as senior Addison Mower singled in two runs and then scored on an overthrow as part of a three-run first inning. Mower finished with four RBI on the day and had two hits, as did Reid and senior Jac Smith.

Ervin also had a run driven home in an effort that gave plenty of support to starter Briahna Gallegos, who scattered seven hits and allowed two runs with six strikeouts.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2023 CLASS 5A REGION 1 SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT

Championship game

(16) Eaglecrest 2, (1) Arvada West 1

Score by innings:

Eaglecrest 010 001 0 — 2

Arvada West 000 010 0 — 1

WP — Eaglecrest: Jordan Stilley (7 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Chessa Reid 2-3; Izzy Ervin 1-2, RBI; Megan Drugan 1-3, 3B, run

First round game

(16) Eaglecrest 11, (17) Heritage 2

Score by innings:

Heritage 000 200 0 — 2

Eaglecrest 324 002 x — 11

WP — Eaglecrest: Briahna Gallegos (7 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K). LP — Heritage: Madison Pacheco (5 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Chessa Reid 2-3, RBI, 2 runs, SB; Jac Smith 2-3, RBI, run, SB; Addison Mower 2-4, 4 RBI, run; Kaitlyn Hendrian 1-2, RBI; Callie Johnson 1-3, run, SB; Megan George 1-3, run; Izzy Ervin 1-4, 2B, RBI, run; Megan Drugan RBI; Jordan Stilley 2 runs