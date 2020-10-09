BROOMFIELD | Cherokee Trail and Broomfield will need two days to decide who will get a trip to the Aurora Sports Park for Saturday’s Class 5A semifinals after their quarterfinal contest was suspended by darkness Thursday.

The 10th-seeded Cougars lost a late two-run lead to the second-seeded Eagles that forced extra innings and after the teams played a scoreless eighth inning, the game was halted with the score tied 5-5 and Cherokee Trail coming up to hit in the ninth.

The game is scheduled to resume at 3:30 p.m. Friday with the winner moving into a semifinal matchup against No. 3 Chatfield, a 2-1 winner over No. 6 Lakewood. No. 4 Fossil Ridge (which stunned Cherokee Trail’s fellow Centennial League team, Smoky Hill, 2-1 in extra innings) and No. 8 Grand Junction Central (which upset No. 1 Rock Canyon 1-0) meet in the other semifinal.

Coach Caley Mitchell’s Cherokee Trail team got off to a good start against Broomfield with a two-run rally in the first inning as junior pitcher Jenna Medhus delivered a single to score Ryleigh Cruz and Brooke Scott. Medhus subsequently stole second base, but had her non-pitching hand stepped on and banged her head on the knee of Eagles’ shortstop Hadlee Reichert.

Broomfield countered immediately with two runs and went ahead with one in the third, but the Cougars tallied three runs in the fifth and six innings for a 5-3 edge.

Medhus, who shut out Horizon in the first round, allowed a run in the sixth and couldn’t close it out in the seventh when Reichert stole second base and scored the tying run on a ground rule double.

CLASS 5A STATE SOFTBALL QUARTERFINAL

CHEROKEE TRAIL 5, BROOMFIELD 5 (SUSP., 9 INN.)

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Cherokee Trail 200 021 00 — 5 11 1

Broomfield 201 001 10 — 5 7 0