AURORA | Ahead by a run and playing loose for the first few innings, the Cherokee Trail softball team was on track to claim its second all-time Class 5A state title Saturday.

Then, the fourth inning happened at the Aurora Sports Park.

Fourth-seeded Fossil Ridge capitalized on a rare shaky inning for the Cougars, plating four runs, which proved to be enough to carry the fourth-seeded SaberCats to a 5-1 victory and its first-ever state championship.

Coach Caley Mitchell’s 10th-seeded Cherokee Trail team — which finished 17-3 — qualified for the state championship game for the third time in the past five seasons and have dropped the last two (this season and 2018) after winning the title in 2016.

The Cougars came in with momentum from a 5-1 victory over Chatfield in the semifinals in which they scored all of their runs in the final two innings, including two home runs from junior catcher Caitlin Cushenbery.

Cherokee Trail’s bats started strong in the championship game when junior Ryleigh Cruz doubled on the first pitch of the game off Fossil Ridge starter Nikki McGaffin and scored on junior Brooke Scott’s single. Junior Jenna Medhus tried to bunt, but was called out for being outside the batter’s box, which cut down the rally.

The SaberCats kept the margin close by turning double plays in the top of the second and fourth innings, the later coming on a popped up bunt.

Medhus, who had an outstanding postseason and worked all 29 innings for Cherokee Trail in the postseason, kept Fossil Ridge off the scoreboard until the fourth inning, which snowballed a bit on the Cougars.

The SaberCats batted around in the inning, which started with McGaffin’s spinning squibber to first base that allowed her to reach. Two walks and two hits followed, including an RBI single by Bella Forbes to tie the game. Kodi Alvord worked a bases-loaded walk to push Fossil Ridge ahead and Elizabeth Browning served a two-run single to center to extend the rally.

Alvord homered again in the sixth inning to give the SaberCats a four-run cushion going into the final inning. Cherokee Trail tried to rally as freshman Addison Krei singled and sophomore Jenna Fullmer also got a hit to put two aboard before freshman Chiara Prior took a called third strike to end the game.

The Cougars’ starting lineup in the championship game had just two seniors in it in Kelsey Bell and Abby Rupeka, along with five juniors, a sophomore and two freshmen, giving them a good foundation towards next season.

2020 CLASS 5A STATE SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

(4) FOSSIL RIDGE 5, (10) CHEROKEE TRAIL 1

Score by innings:

Cher. Trail 100 000 0 — 1 8 2

Fossil Ridge 000 401 x — 5 7 0

CHEROKEE TRAIL (ab-h-r-rbi)

Ryleigh Cruz 2b 3-1-1-0, Brooke Scott cf 3-0-1-1, Caitlin Cushenbery c 3-0-0-0, Jenna Medhus p 3-0-1-0, Addison Krei 3b 3-0-1-0, Kelsey Bell ss 3-0-1-0, Jaelyn Martinez lf 3-0-1-0, Jenna Fullmer dp 3-0-1-0, Chiara Prior rf 3-0-1-0. Totals 27-1-8-1. Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Jenna Medhus (L, 6-7-5-4-3-9).

FOSSIL RIDGE (ab-h-r-rbi)

Kodi Alvord c 3-1-2-2, Elizabeth Browning rf 3-0-1-0, Katelyn Hays ss 3-0-1-0, Nikki McGaffin p 3-0-0-0, Mia Moore 2-0-1-0, Jordan McKinnon 1b 1-1-0-0, Rachel McClave 3-0-0-0, Bella Forbes 3-1-1-0, Sierra Champion 3-1-1-0. Totals 24-5-7-5. Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Nikki McGaffin (W, 7-8-1-1-1-2).

2B — Cherokee Trail: Ryleigh Cruz. HR — Fossil Ridge: Kodi Alvord (solo in 6th)