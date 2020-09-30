AURORA | It felt a bit like Groundhog Day for Jenna Medhus and the Cherokee Trail softball team Tuesday to open the Centennial League Challenge tournament.

The Cougars were fortunate to win both games of a doubleheader at home Saturday against a gritty Eaglecrest team, which lo and behold ended up as their first round opponent on the same field just three days later.

Cherokee Trail found itself down early against the Raptors, but rallied back and got some insurance late in a 6-2 victory that moved coach Caley Mitchell’s team along into the semifinals of the season-ending league tournament.

Cherokee Trail 6, Eaglecrest 2

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Eaglecrest 200 000 0 — 2 5 2

Cher. Trail 102 003 x — 6 7 0

WP — Cherokee Trail: Jenna Medhus. LP — Eaglecrest: Alex Hendrian. Eaglecrest hitting: Sadie Runia 2 hits; Alex Hendrian RBI. Cherokee Trail hitting: Caitlin Cushenbery 2 hits, 2 RBI; Cayman Lightner 2 hits; Chiara Pryor 2 RBI