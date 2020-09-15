GREENWOOD VILLAGE | When the Cherokee Trail softball team’s offense gets going, crooked numbers can become easy to come by.

The Cougars got one of those type of innings at just the right time Monday afternoon against Centennial League rival Cherry Creek, as they piled up eight runs in the top of the seventh inning for a 14-7 victory at Village Greens Park.

Juniors Ryleigh Cruz, Caitlin Cushenbery and Jenna Medhus each had three of the 21 hits credited to coach Caley Mitchell’s Cherokee Trail team, which improved to 6-2 overall and 5-2 in Centennial League play. The Cougars also downed the Bruins (4-4, 3-4) 14-4 Aug. 29.

Cherokee Trail scored in each of the first three innings against Cherry Creek starter Alex Gruitch and built a 6-3 lead in the third inning when junior Jaelyn Martinez tripled and scored on an error that allowed sophomore Jenna Fullmer to reach.

Cruz doubled in Fullmer to put the Cougars in front by three, but the Bruins began to chip away, scoring four times in the fifth and sixth to take a one-run lead before Cherokee Trail’s final outburst.

Cushenbery gave the Cougars a jolt in the first inning with a two-run home run to center field.

Medhus (6-1) struck out 10 and allowed eight hits for a complete game victory.

CHEROKEE TRAIL 14, CHERRY CREEK 7

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Cherokee Trail 312 000 8 — 14 21 2

Cherry Creek 210 013 0 — 7 8 2

WP — Cherokee Trail: Jenna Medhus. Cherokee Trail hitting: Ryleigh Cruz 3 hits, 4 RBI; Caitlin Cushenbery 3 hits, 3 RBI; Jenna Medhus 3 hits