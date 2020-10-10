AURORA | The Cherokee Trail softball team has conclusively proven its No. 10 seed coming into the Class 5A state tournament was an anomaly, as the Cougars will play for the state title Saturday afternoon.

Junior Caitlin Cushenbery homered twice and drove in three runs and junior Jenna Medhus held down a potent Chatfield lineup in a 5-1 Cherokee Trail victory at the Aurora Sports Park.

The Cougars, looking to win their first state title since 2016, face fourth-seeded Fossil Ridge in a game scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

