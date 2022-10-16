AURORA | What began as the worst case scenario for the Cherokee Trail softball team ended up with the best final result Saturday at the Aurora Sports Park.

The Cougars faced a nine-run deficit against Fruita Monument in the opening inning of their Class 5A Region 5 opener and got down 11 runs just a few innings later as they found themselves in a situation they hadn’t been in during the regular season.

But true to the team’s motto for the season — Undivided — Cherokee Trail banded together and fought back. All the way back.

Coach Caley Mitchell’s 14th-seeded Cougars rallied against No. 19 Fruita Monument and won an 18-16 walk-off on a home run by senior Haylie Wenke, then rode the momentum offensively and a clutch pitching performance from junior Cayman Lightner to an 11-8 victory over host and third-seeded Valor Christian — a team they lost to in the season opener — to gain entry into the 5A state tournament.

Cherokee Trail joins Grandview, which won the Region 6 tournament at Metzler Ranch Community Park on Friday, as Aurora’s representation in the Oct. 21-22 5A state tournament at the Aurora Sports Park.

