AURORA | Overland, Rangeview and Vista PEAK selections as well as those from Denver East, Denver North, Denver South, George Washington, Northfield and Westminster on the Class 5A All-City League first and second teams plus honorable mention for the 2022 softball season as voted on by league coaches:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2022 CLASS 5A ALL-CITY LEAGUE SOFTBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Scarlette Heredia-Ruiz, jr. and Gabriella Martinez, sr., Rangeview; Amara Herrera, fr. and Anastasia Molina, sr., Vista PEAK

Other selections: Kate Michalek, sr., Denver East; Lilliana Ruiz, sr., Denver North; Emma Gibson, fr., Denver South; Victoria Arellano, jr. and Ana Federico, sr., George Washington; Rylie Ballog, jr., Aiyana Cordero, sr. and Addison Kwong, jr., Northfield; Eva Sanchez, soph. and Natalie Shellhorn, jr., Thomas Jefferson; Jaleesa Martinez, fr., Westminster

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Mikayla Brown, sr., Rangeview; Nayely Duran, soph. and Jaya Gray, fr., Vista PEAK

Other selections: Julia Pougnet-Green. jr. and Maddie Rodgers, sr., Denver East; Solana Diaz, jr., Denver North; Norah Schloegel, fr., Denver South; Maggie Duffy, fr. and Claire Fontenot, sr., George Washington; Georgia Brooks, jr., Samantha Burrows, sr. and Karma Rodriguez, sr., Northfield; Maya Cordova, jr., Sofia Sandovol, soph. and Sophie Varholak, fr., Thomas Jefferson

HONORABLE MENTION

Aurora selections: Bella Scroggin, sr., Gabrielle Scroggin, jr. and Pennie Siple, jr., Overland; Alicia Black, sr., Zariah Lopez, jr. and Anna Salazar, jr., Rangeview; Camila Caldera, jr., Ayanna Cruz-Vasquez, sr. and Lillian Opiela-Garcia, jr., Vista PEAK

Other selections: Sam Brown, Maya Pena and Mia Zender, Denver East; Sophia Guerrero, Veronica Tafoya and Sophia Vasquez, Denver North; Ella Morley, Alanna Reeves-Miller and Abigail Slater, Denver South; Jackie Chavez, Rachel Gutierrez and Ashley Paz-Perlera, Far Northeast; Mailee Garcia, Halle Guber and Avia Marusich, George Washington; Lela Burgos, Jazmine Gonzalez and Ariana Velarde, Kennedy; Philicia Archuleta, jr., Ariel Sandoval, soph. and Ariel Toledo, soph., Lincoln; Adrianna Granillo, Brianna Grice and Navaeh Martinez, Northfield; Ally Brady, Layla Colonna and Miki Macias, Thomas Jefferson; Lenna Castillo, Kita Luyando-Frazier and Jaiden Pierce, Westminster