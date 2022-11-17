AURORA | Aurora Central and Gateway selections as well as those from Adams City, Boulder, Skyview and Thornton on the All-Colorado League first and second teams for the 2022 softball season as voted on by league coaches:

2022 ALL-COLORADO LEAGUE SOFTBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Aniyah Baltazar, soph., Aurora Central; Karime Juardo, jr., Gateway

Other selections: Leyla Jaquez, soph., Deysi Palacios, sr. and Maritza Rodriguez, sr., Adams City; Ellie Jones, soph., Sophia Pereria, soph. and Ria Ushakova, soph., Boulder; Julionna Sandoval, jr. and Adriana Villalpando, soph., Thornton

Player of the Year: Sophia Pereria, Boulder. Coach of the Year: Sara Quintana, Adams City

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Saida Teni, jr., Aurora Central; Arianna Rosas, fr., Gateway

Other selections: Sherea Ortiz, sr., Adams City; Sophie Jones, soph., Annali Langenegger, soph. and Hannah Lowitz, sr., Boulder; Sophia Lucero, sr. and Ayanna Martinez, soph., Skyview; Kyra Castillo, sr., Thornton