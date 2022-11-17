AURORA | Selections from Aurora teams Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview and Smoky Hill and those from Arapahoe, Cherry Creek and Mullen on the All-Centennial League teams for the 2022 softball season as voted on by league coaches:

2022 ALL-CENTENNIAL LEAGUE SOFTBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Kennedy Brian, soph. (1st base), Addi Krei, jr. (INF), Cayman Lightner, jr. (P) and Kiki Pryor, jr. (OF), Cherokee Trail; Ryann Bergen, sr. (DP), Maddie Demoss, sr. (INF), Izzy Ervin, jr. (C), Jac Smith, jr. (INF), Eaglecrest; Kristin Gallego, jr. (INF), Brooklyn Heil, soph. (OF), Sasha Kennedy, fr. (OF), Makayla Valle, sr. (P) and Peytann Weiland, jr. (C), Grandview; Gabi Giroux, sr. (INF) and Danika Wood, jr. (Util), Smoky Hill

Other selections: Addie Ingraham, jr. (Util), Taylor Miller, sr. (P) and Lakyn Wilkinson, soph. (INF), Arapahoe; Neila Fee, jr. (OF), Cherry Creek; Ona Medina, sr. (Util), Mullen

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Alyssa Fullmer, sr. (P) and Haylie Wenke, sr. (C), Cherokee Trail; Lindsey Troftgruben, sr. (P), Eaglecrest; Ashley Miller, jr. (INF) and Maya Sprague, soph. (OF), Grandview; Kahiau Bentosino, soph. (Util) and Elliana Trujillo, sr. (OF), Smoky Hill

Other selections: Bella Knox, fr. (C) and Leah Schlissberg, soph. (OF), Arapahoe; Grace Richardson, sr. (P) and Jordyn Whitney, jr. (INF), Cherry Creek