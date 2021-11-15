AURORA | Rangeview and Vista PEAK selections as well as and those from other schools (Adams City, Brighton, Northglenn, Prairie View, Thornton and Westminster) selected to the All-East Metro Athletic Conference softball teams for the 2021 season:

2021 ALL-EMAC SOFTBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Scarlette Heredia, soph., Rangeview; Kennedi LeDuff, sr., Vista PEAK

Other selections: Maritza Rodriguez, jr., Adams City; Kasey Dean, jr., Brylyn Haddick, soph., Gabby Rodriguez, sr. and Sydney Rodriguez, sr., Brighton; Anessa Galarza, sr., Northglenn; Lily Baeza, sr., Zoey Gallegos, sr., Joey Severance, sr. and Sam Skinner, sr., Prairie View; Jasmine Bonner, sr. and Bre McCoy, sr., Westminster

Player of the Year: Sydney Rodriguez, Brighton. Pitcher of the Year: Kasey Dean, Brighton. Coach of the Year: Paul Seifried, Brighton. All-State Player (top senior): Kennedi Leduff, Vista PEAK. All-State Pitcher (top senior): Zoey Gallegos, Prairie View

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Mikayla Brown, jr. and Anna Salazar, soph., Rangeview; Leslie Barron, sr., MaKenna Pointer, sr. and Alanah Torres, sr., Vista PEAK;

Other selections: Alison Martinez, sr., Brighton; Miracle Alarid, soph. and Natalyn Mora, jr., Northglenn; Janae Hernandez, sr., Prairie View

HONORABLE MENTION

Aurora selections: Zariah Lopez, soph. and Gabriella Martinez, jr., Rangeview; Anastasia Molina, jr. and Jshanee Whisman, jr., Vista PEAK

Other selections: Mariah Niday, sr., Brighton; Eleanor Ashley, Ryann Frederick and Sam Matterson, Northglenn; Belle Bencivenga, Prairie View; Kita Luyando Frazier, Westminster