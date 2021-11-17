AURORA | City selections from Aurora Central and those from Arvada, Boulder, Englewood, Fort Lupton, Thornton and Weld Central on the All-Colorado League softball teams for the 2021 softball season as voted on by league coaches:

2021 ALL-COLORADO LEAGUE SOFTBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Other selections: Azahnae Whipple, jr., Arvada; Riley Bowman, fr. and Ellie Jones, fr., Boulder; Alycia Aguilar, sr., Englewood; Julissa Galicia, jr., Genevieve Hunt, jr. and Reagan Mewbourn, soph., Fort Lupton; Emma Long, sr. and Marina Boltz, sr., Skyview; Julionna Sandoval, soph., Thornton; Kaybri Cook, sr. and Tess Williamson, soph., Weld Central

Player of the Year: Kaybri Cook, Weld Central. Coach of the Year: Courtney Geib, Boulder

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selection: Jetziry Gonzalez, sr., Aurora Central;

Other selections: Ella Johnson, sr., Ire Levitt, sr. and Sophia Pereira, fr., Boulder; Mieke Waanders, soph., Englewood; Taylor Fells, Sammy Gonzales and Rozzie Mendoza, Englewood; Giana Manzanares, Skyview; Kyra Castillo, jr., Thornton; Bailee Park, soph. and Leah Rupple, soph., Weld Central

HONORABLE MENTION

Aurora selection: Lawrencia Randle, jr., Aurora Central

Other selections: Sydnee Fark, jr. and Nattie Namseethan, sr., Arvada; Sophia Maestas, jr., Englewood; Alexa Peraza, sr., Skyview