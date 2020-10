AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for the 2020 Class 5A softball tournament, which began on Oct. 6, 2020, and concludes on Oct. 10 at the Aurora Sports Park. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

2020 CLASS 5A STATE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT

Championship, Oct. 10 (at Aurora Sports Park)



Game 15: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 1:30 p.m.

Semifinals, Oct. 10 (at Aurora Sports Park)



Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 10 a.m.

Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 10:30 a.m.

Quarterfinals, Oct. 8 (at higher seed)



Game 9: No. 8 Grand Junction Central (14-3) at No. 1 Rock Canyon (16-1)

Game 10: NO. 5 SMOKY HILL (16-1) at No. 4 Fossil Ridge (14-3)

Game 11: No. 6 Lakewood (13-3) at No. 3 Chatfield (14-3)

Game 12: NO. 10 CHEROKEE TRAIL (15-2) at No. 2 Broomfield (16-1)

First round, Oct. 6



Upper bracket

Game 1: No. 1 Rock Canyon 11, No. 16 Legacy 1

Game 2: No. 8 Grand Junction Central 3, No. 9 Legend 2



Game 3: No. 4 Fossil Ridge 9, No. 13 Ralston Valley 4

Game 4: NO. 5 SMOKY HILL 7, No. 12 Rocky Mountain 0



Lower bracket

Game 5: No. 3 Chatfield 13, No. 14 REGIS JESUIT 2



Game 6: No. 6 Lakewood 5, No. 11 Douglas County 3



Game 7: NO. 10 CHEROKEE TRAIL 7, No. 7 Horizon 0

Game 8: No. 2 Broomfield 4, No. 15 Brighton 2