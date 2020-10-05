AURORA | Pairings and time schedule for the 2020 Class 5A state softball tournament scheduled to begin Oct. 6 and finish Oct. 10 with semifinals and finals at the Aurora Sports Park. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

2020 CLASS 5A STATE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT

First round, Oct. 6



Upper bracket

Game 1: No. 16 Legacy (9-7) at No. 1 Rock Canyon (15-1)

Game 2: No. 9 Legend (12-4) at No. 8 Grand Junction Central (13-3)



Game 3: No. 13 Ralston Valley (9-7) vs. No. 4 Fossil Ridge (13-3)

Game 4: No. 12 Rocky Mountain (11-5) vs. NO. 5 SMOKY HILL (15-1)



Lower bracket

Game 5: No. 14 REGIS JESUIT (10-6) at No. 3 Chatfield (13-3)

Game 6: No. 11 Douglas County (11-5) at No. 6 Lakewood (13-3)



Game 7: NO. 10 CHEROKEE TRAIL (14-2) at No. 7 Horizon (15-1)

Game 8: No. 15 Brighton (9-7) at No. 2 Broomfield (15-1)

Quarterfinals, Oct. 8 (at higher seed)



Game 9: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, TBA

Game 10: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, TBA

Game 11: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, TBA

Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, TBA

Semifinals, Oct. 10 (at Aurora Sports Park)



Upper bracket winners, 10 a.m.

Lower bracket winners, 10:30 a.m.

Championship, Oct. 10 (at Aurora Sports Park)



Semifinals winners, 1:30 p.m.