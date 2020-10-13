AURORA | City players (Hinkley, Rangeview and Vista PEAK) and those from other schools (Adams City, Brighton, Northglenn, Prairie View, Thornton and Westminster) selected to the All-East Metro Athletic Conference softball teams for the 2020 season:

2020 ALL-EMAC SOFTBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Ivy Robinson, sr., Rangeview; Isabella Chambers, sr. and Kennedi LeDuff, jr., Vista PEAK

Other selections: RyAnn (Diega) LeBlanc, sr., Adams City; Gabby Rodriguez, jr. and Sydney Rodriguez, jr., Brighton; Lindsey Sais, jr., Northglenn; Zoey Gallegos, jr., Janae Hernandez, jr. Demi Woolsey, sr. and Desi Woolsey, sr., Prairie View; Alesia Grimaldo, sr., Westminster

Player of the Year: Demi Woolsey, Prairie View. Pitcher of the Year: Desi Woolsey, Prairie View. Coach of the Year: Alexandra Towers.

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Cassie Pearson, sr., Rangeview; Leslie Barron, jr. and Anastasia Molina, soph., Vista PEAK

Other selections: Stephanie (Paige) Beiriger, sr. and Louise Diaz, soph., Adams City; Kynzi Booth, sr., Kasey Dean, soph. Caitlin Fable, sr. and Mariah Niday, jr., Brighton; Lily Baeza, jr., Prairie View; Bre McCoy, jr. and Morganna Trujllo, sr., Westminster

HONORABLE MENTION

Aurora selections: Camilla Davis, sr., Hinkley; Mikayla Brown, soph., Rangeview; Alanah Torres, jr., Vista PEAK

Other selections: Destiny Hughes, sr., Nataly Mora, soph. and Elianna Ruiz, sr., Northglenn