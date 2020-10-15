AURORA | City selections from Aurora Central and those from Arvada, Boulder, Englewood, Fort Lupton, Thornton and Weld Central on the All-Colorado League softball teams for the 2020 softball season as voted on by league coaches:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2020 ALL-COLORADO LEAGUE SOFTBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selection: Lawrencia Randle, soph., Aurora Central

Other selections: Azahnae Whipple, soph., Arvada; Julia Shiesley, sr., Boulder; Taylor Fells, jr. and Rozzie Mendoza, soph., Fort Lupton; Rissy Garcia, jr., Thaila Guardiola, sr. and Laryss Rodriguez, sr., Thornton; Kaybri Cook, jr., Cassidy McQuiston, sr., Sydnie Pevler, sr. and Kaydee Simms, sr., Weld Central

Player of the Year: Cassidy McQuiston, sr., Weld Central. Coach of the Year: Jennifer Cook, Weld Central

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Logan Mikkelson, sr., Aurora Central

Other selections: Jayla Rodriguez, sr., Arvada; Ella Johnson, jr. and Olivia Malmberg, sr., Boulder; Emma Garcia, sr. and Maggie Gesler, soph., Englewood; Julissa Galicia, soph. and Reagan Mewborn, fr., Fort Lupton; Gaby Winterhalder-Sifuentes, sr., Thornton; Dilynn Stonner, jr., Weld Central