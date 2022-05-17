AURORA | In any situation, Naomi Clark knows how to score goals.

The junior striker has piled up 15 of them this season for the Grandview girls soccer team, including two in a three-goal second half that pushed the fourth-seeded Wolves past No. 5 Legacy and into the semifinals of the Class 5A state tournament.

Clark netted what turned out to be her sixth game-winning goal in the 67th minute and added another minutes later for insurance as coach Brian Wood’s Grandview team earned a spot in the Final Four round on Thursday at the University of Denver, where it will face top-seeded Valor Christian, a 4-0 winner over No. 8 Cherry Creek.

Games times for Grandview (15-1-2) vs. Valor Christian (16-0) as well as No. 6 Columbine (14-3-1) against No. 2 Broomfield (15-2) will be announced by the Colorado High Schools Activities Association.

Junior Isa Dillehay broke a scoreless tie less than three minutes into the second half when she cleaned up the rebound of a shot by Clark that she thought was going in, but instead caromed off the underside of the cross bar and came out.

Clark then got the crucial second goal of the game — especially against a Legacy team that had scored nine goals in its previous two playoff games and came in with an average of 5.5 goals per game — when she switched up a defender that was trying to force her right, made a touch and scored with her left foot from about 10 yards out.

It was especially important given that the Lightning (16-1) were awarded a penalty kick for a foul in the goal box just a short time later.

Shut down by Grandview’s outstanding defense and senior keeper Jordan Nytes the entire game, Madison Allhouse put Legacy on the scoreboard by converting the PK for only the fourth goal of the season against the Wolves in 18 games.

Clark doused Legacy’s comeback hopes when she got a 1-on-1 chance with Lightning keeper Shay Kercher-Pratt, who couldn’t Clark off from putting a left-footed shot into the net to seal the result.

Next up for Grandview is a rematch with a Valor Christian team that it lost to 1-0 way back on March 31. The Wolves have gone 13-0-1 since that defeat.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2022 CLASS 5A GIRLS SOCCER STATE QUARTERFINAL

(4) GRANDVIEW 3, (5) LEGACY 1



Score by halves:

Legacy 0 1 — 1

Grandview 0 3 — 3

SCORING

Grandview — Isa Dillehay (Naomi Clark), 42nd minute

Grandview — Clark, 68th minute

Legacy — Madison Allhouse (PK), 69th minute

Grandview — Clark, 76th minute