AURORA | After 90-plus minutes of near-misses, Maya Nava Salazar was right on the mark for the Rangeview girls soccer team Saturday afternoon.

Early in the second overtime period between the Raiders and visiting Northglenn, the Raiders’ junior defender stepped up and successfully drilled a penalty kick chance to give her team a walk-off 1-0 victory.

Nava Salazar’s first goal of the season — which gave coach Vic Strouse’s Raiders their third straight victory and moved them to 4-3 — came after freshman Hazel Bonansinger drew a foul inside the goal box.

Sophomore goalie Jazlyn Yomona and Rangeview kept a clean sheet for a third straight game and is now 3-0 in EMAC play following a three-game slide against non-conference opponents.

The Raiders return to action with a visit to Gateway on April 14.

Rangeview 1, Northglenn 0 (2OT)

Score by halves:

Northglenn 0 0 0 0 — 0

Rangeview 0 0 0 1 — 1

SCORING

Second overtime

Rangeview — Maya Nava Salazar (PK), 91st minute