AURORA | When the Grandview girls soccer team’s offense begins to run on all cylinders, watch out.

The Wolves don’t have much to show in terms of goals for their connectivity and array of weapons, but it hasn’t kept them from winning in any way. For the fourth time this season, one goal was all it took for Grandview in a 1-0 victory over Eaglecrest Thursday evening at Legacy Stadium.

Junior Naomi Clark’s score on a pass from senior Zoe Park midway through the second half stood up as the Wolves topped the Raptors in a battle of teams that both came into the game undefeated in Centennial League play.

Now sole owners of the league’s top spot with three games to play, coach Brian Wood’s Grandview team has just 11 goals in nine games, but own a 7-1-1 overall record and 4-0 mark in league play after their win over Eaglecrest (7-3-1, 3-1).

The Wolves generated scores of chances and racked up 21 shots on goal, but were thwarted by Raptors’ goalkeeper Hannah Flores and also had a ball cleared off the line by Eaglecrest defender Nicole Heber after Flores smothered a shot by Grandview’s Avery Harr.

It took a hustle play in the 54th minute for the Wolves to break through, as Park — who had the game-winning goal in the team’s big 2-1 win over Cherry Creek two days earlier — tracked down a ball just before it went out on the end line and crossed it back in front to Clark, who redirected it past Flores.

Clark has four of Grandview’s goals on the season and three of them have been game-winners as she also had the lone scores against Mountain Vista and Cherokee Trail, also 1-0 results in favor of the Wolves.

For Grandview to keep winning without a high offensive output is a credit to an outstanding back line and senior goalkeeper Jordan Nytes. Even with senior standout defender Molly Skurcenski playing about a third of the games, the Wolves have yielded just two goals, one against Cherry Creek and other in its only loss, which came to Valor Christian March 31.

Grandview’s defense put the clamps on an Eaglecrest offense that had scored 20 goals during a four-game winning streak.

Coach Ashley McKillip’s Raptors — who have already earned the most wins for the program since an eight-win 2016 season — got shut out for only the third time.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

GRANDVIEW 1, EAGLECREST 0

Score by halves:

Eaglecrest 0 0 — 0

Grandview 0 1 — 1

SCORING

Second half

Grandview — Naomi Clark (Zoe Park), 54th minute