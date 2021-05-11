AURORA | The Eaglecrest girls soccer team won a total of three games two years ago before the coronavirus pandemic wiped out last season.

In the new season — shortened as it is — the Raptors already have three victories, as they extended their unbeaten start with a 3-1 Centennial League victory over Cherokee Trail on a soggy evening at Legacy Stadium.

Coach Kari Hamilton’s Eaglecrest (3-0) team got second half goals from junior Favour Akopiere and sophomore Micaela Box to break a halftime tie and went on to victory, which snapped a six-game losing streak to the Cougars. Senior Cyan Dunlop also scored for the Raptors, who last defeated Cherokee Trail on April 30, 2013.

Freshman Kiana Sparrow had the lone goal for coach Jeremy Schaller’s Cougars, who dropped to 1-2.

Eaglecrest puts its undefeated record on the line at 8 p.m. Thursday against Grandview (2-0), while Cherokee Trail — coming off a 2-1 loss to the Wolves — are also in action on Thursday with a 4:30 p.m. visit to Arapahoe.

EAGLECREST 3, CHEROKEE TRAIL 1

Score by halves:

Eaglecrest 1 2 — 3

Cher. Trail 1 0 — 1

Eaglecrest goals: Favour Akopiere, Micaela Box, Cyan Dunlop. Cherokee Trail goal: Kiana Sparrow. Cherokee Trail assist: Delaney McGowan. Cherokee Trail saves: Delaney Doremus (6 shots on goal-3 saves)