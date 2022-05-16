AURORA | A capsule look at the Class 5A girls soccer state playoff first round game between Legacy and Grandview scheduled for May 16, 2022:

2022 CLASS 5A GIRLS SOCCER QUARTERFINAL CAPSULE

NO. 5 LEGACY (16-1) AT NO. 4 GRANDVIEW (14-1-2)



May 16, 8 p.m., Legacy Stadium



BREAKDOWN: Legacy and Grandview, two very regular qualifiers for the Class 5A state playoffs, meet deep in the postseason. They last squared off in the postseason in the 2010 season when the Wolves won 4-1 …The Lightning have made it to the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season, which includes qualifying for the pandemic-abbreviated postseason last year when they lost to Valor Christian in the opening round. The Wolves, meanwhile, missed the playoffs last season after winning back-to-back state championships in 2018 and 2019 and had made the postseason 11 straight seasons before that.

LEGACY: Coach Heather Solar’s Lightning — the Front Range League runner-up — comes into the quarterfinal on a seven-game winning streak since suffering its only loss of the season (1-0 to No. 2 Broomfield on April 14), a streak that includes a first round playoff win over No. 28 Lakewood (10-0) and second round victory over No. 12 Mountain Vista (6-3). …Legacy was one of the state’s most prolific offenses and has averaged better than five goals per game this season, which includes five efforts of 10 goals or more. The Lightning have three of Class 5A’s top-10 goal scorers in junior striker Kendall Rippley, who has scored a classification-high 34 goals, while senior forward Paige Armstrong has tallied 18 (No. 6 in 5A) and senior Julianna Hayward (No. 10 in 5A), while they also all rank in the top seven in assists with Hayward’s 22 leading the state. Armstrong has 16 to tie for fourth and Ripley’s 14 is tied for seventh in 5A. Junior Katy Beaver is closed to double digits with nine goals as well. Defensively, Legacy has surrendered less than a goal per game (nine in 17 games) with junior Shay Kercher-Pratt playing the lion’s share of the minutes in the net.

GRANDVIEW: Coach Brian Wood’s Wolves are unbeaten since suffering their only loss of the season top top-seeded Valor Christian back on April 31, a stretch that now spans 13 games after playoff wins over No. 29 Denver East (2-0) in the first round and No. 20 Rocky Mountain (2-1 in overtime) in the second round. Sophomore Madalyn Hopkins scored the game-winning goal against the Lobos on a corner kick in overtime (assistants Nicole Lyubenko and Rachel Middleman coached the team in Wood’s absence). Seniors Meg Gonzalez and Alexis Robinson scored in the Centennial League champion’s opening win over the Angels. …Defense has been the calling card for Grandview this season as it allowed just two goals in the regular season before allowing one late in the second half to Rocky Mountain, which ended a 12-game string of clean sheets for senior goalie Jordan Nytes. Offensively, the Wolves have averaged just over 2.5 goals per game and the goals have come from all over the place as 14 players have at least one on the season. Junior Naomi Clark scored her team-leading 13th goal of the season (five of them game-winners) against Rocky Mountain, while senior Zoe Park has scored six and senior Keakalina Barnes has five to her credit. Junior Isa Dillehay is the team leader in in assists with eight, while senior Taylor Held has four helpers.

WINNER GETS: The Legacy-Denver East winner moves on to the semifinals May 19 at the University of Denver to play the winner of the quarterfinal game between No. 8 Cherry Creek (13-3-1) and No. 1 Valor Christian (15-0). The Wolves beat the Bruins, but lost to the Eagles during the regular season.

