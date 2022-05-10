AURORA | A capsule look at the Class 5A girls soccer state playoff first round game between Regis Jesuit and Fort Collins scheduled for May 10, 2022:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2022 CLASS 5A GIRLS SOCCER FIRST ROUND CAPSULE

NO. 17 REGIS JESUIT (8-6-1) AT NO. 16 FORT COLLINS (9-4-1)



May 10, 5 p.m., Fort Collins H.S.



BREAKDOWN: Regis Jesuit and Fort Collins meet in the Class 5A playoffs for the first time since the 2013 season, when the Lambkins prevailed 2-1 in double overtime against the visiting Raiders. …Regis Jesuit is in the postseason for the ninth consecutive season, but hasn’t won since the first round of the 2019 playoffs when it topped Prairie View. …Fort Collins’ last playoff appearance came in 2018 and ended with a first-round defeat against Rock Canyon, while its last postseason victory came in the second round in 2013. …The programs haven’t met since the 2013 postseason contest

REGIS JESUIT: Coach Will Cropper’s Raiders dropped their regular season finale to 14th-seeded Arapahoe to snap a two-game winning streak. Regis Jesuit finished fifth in the Continental League, which had six of its 11 teams qualify for the Class 5A playoffs. …Regis Jesuit averaged a shade above two goals per game and got shut out just three times in 15 games. Senior striker Anna Lantz is the lone player on the roster to reach double figures and has 11 with sophomore midfielder Adeleine Walick next with eight to go with seven assists, one of team leader Alexis Meyer, a sophomore midfielder. Defensively, Regis Jesuit allowed just over 1.5 goals per game with a pair of seniors (Jana Kavas and Kira Cattand) each seeing significant time in the nets. The Raiders’ backline includes a Division I signee in Oklahoma State-bound Kate Dunne.

FORT COLLINS: Coach Samuel Dietz’s Lambkins won two straight to end the regular season and comes into postseason play with four victories in their last five contests. Fort Collins finished fourth in the Front Range League, which had seven of its 11 teams make the Class 5A state playoffs. …Fort Collins averaged 3.2 goals per game and were held scoreless just four times in 14 games. The Lambkins’ top two offensive threats are both freshmen in midfielder Maria Armatas (who has 13 goals) and forward Elyse McGinnis, who has nine goals and has five assists to sit only behind senior midfielder/forward Annie Sullivan (six) for the team lead. Fort Collins has ceded less than a goal per game and posted six shutouts with sophomores Paige Fry and Jocelyn Kramar in the nets.

WINNER GETS: The Regis Jesuit-Fort Collins winner moves on to the second round to play the winner of the first round game between No. 32 Rangeview and No. 1 Valor Christian.

BRACKET: The Class 5A state playoff bracket can be found, here