AURORA | A capsule look at the Class 5A girls soccer state playoff first round game between Denver East and Grandview scheduled for May 10, 2022:

2022 CLASS 5A GIRLS SOCCER FIRST ROUND CAPSULE

NO. 29 DENVER EAST (7-4-3) AT NO. 4 GRANDVIEW (12-1-2)



May 10, 8 p.m., Legacy Stadium



BREAKDOWN: Denver East and Grandview, both programs that are regular qualifiers for the Class 5A state playoffs, meet up in the opening round. The teams meet for the first time since prior to the 2009 season. …The Wolves missed the pandemic-abbreviated playoffs last season after winning back-to-back state championships in 2018 and 2019 and had made the postseason 11 straight seasons before that. The Angels were able to make the smaller postseason field a year ago and have been there, but haven’t won since a first round shooting victory over Legend in 2012.

DENVER EAST: Coach Ryan Short’s Angels tied their regular season finale, which was their third deadlock of the season. Denver East, which went 2-1-2 over its last five games, finished third in the Denver Prep League, which had a second Class 5A state qualifier in Denver South as well as a 4A qualifier in Northfield….Denver East scored at a clip of 3.8 goals per game and were shut out five times in 14 contests. Thirteen different players scored at least one during the regular season, but none reached double digits. Freshman midfielder Katharine Short paced the team in goals (seven) and assists (five), while sophomore forward Jamuna Williams and freshman midfielder Reilly Boyle scored 10 points (combined goals and assists). The Angels allowed just 12 goals in 14 games, which included four-goal games to Legend and Ralston Valley. Junior Abigail Niebauer has spent the majority of the season in the nets.

GRANDVIEW: Coach Brian Wood’s Wolves won their last five games of the regular season and have an 11-game unbeaten streak stretching back to their only loss, a 1-0 defeat the hands of top-seeded and No. 1 Valor Christian on April 31. Grandview won the championship of the Centennial League, which had six of its eight teams make to it to the Class 5A or 4A playoffs. …After a slow start, the Wolves scored 40 goals on the season, which included a 10-goal outburst against Overland. Junior striker Naomi Clark has 13 goals (5 of them game-winners) to lead the way for Grandview, which also has double-digit point scorers in senior Zoe Park (6 goals, 2 assists), junior Isa Dillehay (3 goals, 7 assists) and senior Keakalina Barnes (5 goals, 2 assists) and a total of 14 players with at least one goal scored. The Wolves haven’t needed much offense given their veteran defense and senior goalie Jordan Nytes (an Oklahoma State signee) have allowed just two goals all season, one apiece to Valor Christian and Centennial League rival Cherry Creek, the No. 8 seed.

WINNER GETS: The Denver East-Grandview winner moves on to the second round to play the winner of the first round game between No. 20 Rocky Mountain and No. 13 Ralston Valley.

