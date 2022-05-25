DENVER | A capsule preview of the 2022 Class 5A girls soccer state championship game between Grandview and Broomfield scheduled for May 25, 2022:

2022 CLASS 5A GIRLS STATE SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

No. 4 Grandview (16-1-2) vs. No. 2 Broomfield (16-2)

May 25, 8 p.m. at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

BREAKDOWN: Fourth-seeded Grandview and second-seeded Broomfield meet in a matchup of powerhouse programs that combined have won the past three Class 5A state championships, five of the last six and seven combined all-time titles. It will be the third time the programs square off in the state championship game, with the Wolves owning wins in 2015 (2-0) and 2018 (1-0 in overtime). …Grandview missed the playoffs last season when the field shrunk due to the coronavirus pandemic, but is in the state championship game for the fifth time in the past seven seasons. The program is in search of a sixth all-time state title following wins in 2008, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019. …Broomfield won the state championship in 2021 (with a 3-1 win over Rock Canyon) to add to the 4A state title it won back in 2006. The Eagles make their fourth title game appearance in seven seasons and sixth in the past nine dating back to back-to-back 4A finals runs in 2013 and 2014.

GRANDVIEW: Coach Brian Wood’s Wolves are unbeaten since suffering their only loss of the season to 5A’s No. 1 seed Valor Christian back on April 31, a stretch that stands at 15 games, over which they are 14-0-1. Grandview has picked up four wins in the postseason — two of them that have needed extra time — as it opened with a 2-0 win over No. 29 Denver East, which was followed by a 2-1 overtime victory against No. 20 Rocky Mountain and a 3-1 triumph over No. 5 Legacy. That brought them to a semifinal matchup against Valor Christian in which the Wolves prevailed in double overtime on a score by junior striker Naomi Clark. Senior keeper Jordan Nytes made eight saves for her third shutout of the postseason and 15th of the campaign, as she was also helped by a veteran defense that defused a number of threats. …Clark has scored in three straight playoff games and her four postseason scores pushed her season total to a team-leading 17 goals, which includes seven game-winners. Senior Zoe Park has scored six goals, senior Keakalina Barnes has five and sophomore Madalyn Hopkins (who had the game-winner against Rocky Mountain) and junior Isa Dillehay have four apiece. Dillehay’s eight assists paces the team, while senior Taylor Held has four. In the goal, Nytes has surrendered just four goals in 1,320 minutes of play.

BROOMFIELD: Coach Jim Davidson’s Eagles lost their penultimate game of the regular season to Ralston Valley, but have won the five games since then to earn a chance to defend the state title they won last season. Broomfield has four postseason wins and, like Grandview, has needed overtime in two of them. The Eagles opened the playoffs with an 8-0 win over No. 31 Brighton, which they followed with a 1-0 semifinal win over No. 15 Fairview and a 2-1 quarterfinal triumph over No. 7 Rock Canyon in a rematch of the 2021 state championship game. Broomfield had to rally from a goal deficit against sixth-seeded Columbine in the semifinals, as a goal by freshman Victoria Choren tied it up with 3 minutes left in regulation and sophomore Kayla Loughrey had the overtime golden goal, her first score of the season. …Junior Regan Kotschau leads Broomfield with 13 goals, while junior Michaela McGowan — who assisted on the semifinal game-winner — and senior Maddie Brady have eight apiece, while Kotschau and Bailey Giddings share team-high honors with six assists. Senior Dylan Drennan has yielded just two goals in four postseason games, while she has made 15 saves and has been in nets for nine shutouts on the season.