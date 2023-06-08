AURORA | Aurora Central and Gateway selections, as well as those from Adams City, Alameda, Skyview and Thornton on the All-Colorado League teams for the 2023 girls soccer season as voted on by league coaches:

2023 ALL-COLORADO LEAGUE GIRLS SOCCER TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Emily Garcia-Munoz, sr., Aurora Central; Celeste Anaya, sr., Gateway

Other selections: Janessa Mendoza, jr., April Quiroz, sr., Yadilexy Sierra, fr. and Amairany Vidana, soph., Adams City; Lupita Solis, jr., Alameda; Dominique Greening, soph., Skyview; Genesis Holguin-Loya, sr., Camryn Montolongo, soph. and Marylin Lozano Ruvalcaba, sr., Thornton

Player of the Year: Amairany Vidana, Adams City. Coach of the Year: Colette Beausoleil, Adams City

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Verenice Pulido, soph., Aurora Central; Kee Awi, jr. and Maria Herrera, jr., Gateway

Other selections: Angelica Quintana, sr., Maritza Rodriguez, sr. and Viviana Viurquez-Vera, sr., Adams City; Jocelyn Arias-Gutierrez, jr., Jaida Bokal, sr. and Celeste Garcia-Chavez, sr., Skyview; Oliva Mateo, fr. and Camila Montenegro, fr., Thornton