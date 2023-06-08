AURORA | Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland and Smoky Hill selections as well as those from Arapahoe, Cherry Creek and Mullen on the All-Centennial League teams for the 2023 girls soccer season as voted by league coaches:

2023 ALL-CENTENNIAL LEAGUE GIRLS SOCCER TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Ruby Arsenault, soph. (GK), Andi Hiatt, jr., Georgia Shattuck, sr. and Kiana Sparrow, jr., Cherokee Trail; Annika Boex, soph. and Micala Boex, sr., Eaglecrest; Naomi Clark, sr. and Isa Dillehay, sr., Grandview

Other selections: Neve Borgerding, sr., Makaiah Carlson, sr., Addie Craig, sr., Bella Lopez, soph. and Toni Mohren, sr., Arapahoe; Tianna Chambers, soph., Maisy Meissner, sr. and Marin Stamper, sr., Cherry Creek; Lizzy Marcoux, sr., Mullen

Player of the Year: Naomi Clark, Grandview. Coach of the Year: Mark Hampshire, Arapahoe

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Abby Winsor, sr., Cherokee Trail; Katie Edwards, sr. and Hannah Flores, jr. (GK), Eaglecrest; Madalynn Hopkins, jr. and Crystal Sesma, sr., Grandview; Jemely Cruz, jr. and Michelle Gonzalez, soph., Overland; Brooke Roth, jr. and Jaslyn Sanders, sr., Smoky Hill

Other selections: Abby Harrison, sr. and Jordan Stead, jr., Arapahoe; Sammie Edwards, jr., Paige Pisciotta, jr. and Casey Tadlock, sr., Cherry Creek; Keelee Rakowski, sr., Izzy Turner, sr. and Kate Vezzani, jr., Mullen