AURORA | Gateway, Hinkley, Rangeview and Vista PEAK selections as well as those from Adams City, Brighton, Northglenn, Prairie View and Westminster on the All-EMAC first and second teams for the 2022 girls soccer season as voted on by league coaches:

2022 ALL-EMAC GIRLS SOCCER TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Leilani Lopez, sr. (GK), Gateway; Vicky Jara, sr. (M), Hinkley; Joslyn Bowman, sr. (M), Jennesse Byrd, soph. (F) and Mya Nava Salazar, jr. (D), Rangeview; Taylor Allen, fr. (F), Ashlynn Stewart, sr. (M) and Jennifer Toribio, soph. (D), Vista PEAK

Other selections: Maritza Rodriguez-Alvarez, jr. (D) and Heileen Yanez-Garcia, sr. (F), Adams City; Sarah Cardillo, sr. (D), Nylah Nevarez, jr. (M), Katie Powers, sr. (GK) and Faith Rivero, sr. (F) and Jayla Shedeed, soph. (F), Brighton; Natasha Sierra Garcia, jr. (M), Dani Velez Martinon, jr. (F) and Elianna Montes, jr. (D) Northglenn; Chloe Gray, sr. (M), Madison Krueger, sr. (D) and Cienna Rush, soph. (F), Prairie View; Leanna Barraza, jr. (D) and Abigail Ruiz, jr. (M), Westminster;

Player(s) of the Year: Faith Rivera, Brighton and Madison Krueger, Prairie View. Coach of the Year: Karen McLeish (Gateway). League champion: Brighton

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Celeste Anaya, jr. (M), Kee Awi, soph. (D) and Kalise McCurry, sr. (D), Gateway; Ixcel Soto Gonzalez, soph. (M) and Rut Salinas Trevizo, soph. (D), Hinkley; Hazel Bonansinga, fr. (F), Britney Rodriguez, jr. (M) and Jazlyn Yomona (GK), Rangeview; Makyla McGaughy (F) and Emily Villagomez (GK), Vista PEAK

Other selections: Deymi Galvan, sr. (D), Ruby Mercado, sr. (F) and Alejandro Pulido, fr. (GK), Adams City; Leah Day, sr. (M) and Liz Herll, sr. (D), Brighton; Kaily Velez, sr. (M) and Kacey Yescas, jr. (D), Northglenn; Lilyana Baeza, sr. (D) and Elle Haas, sr. (M), Prairie View; Kailey Barraza, sr. (F) and Breanna Cabral Sanchez , soph. (F), Westminster