AURORA | Regis Jesuit selections as well as those from Castle View, Chaparral, Douglas County, Heritage, Highlands Ranch, Legend, Mountain Vista, Ponderosa, Rock Canyon and ThunderRidge on the All-Continental League teams for the 2022 girls soccer season as voted on by league coaches:

2022 ALL-CONTINENTAL LEAGUE GIRLS SOCCER TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Kate Dunne, sr. (D), Anna Lantz, sr. (F) and Adeleine Walick, soph. (M), Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Isa Durkin, sr. (M), Cecilia Marlowe, sr. (D) and Maddie Reinebold, sr. (GK), Castle View; Shayla Addington, sr. (D) and Rowan LaPiano, soph. (M), Chaparral; Harlee Head, sr. (GK) and Aidyn Woodall, sr. (F), Douglas County; Teagan Downs, soph. (D) and Wylie McBride, sr. (F), Heritage; Ella Blake, jr. (F) and Kylee Martin, sr. (M), Highlands Ranch; Sidney Armstrong, jr. (F), Sydney Bursky, sr. (M), Merrin Lien, sr. (D) and Avery Wise, sr. (M), Legend; Brooke Auth, sr. (GK), Taylor Evans, sr. (M) and Natalie Vatter, sr. (D), Mountain Vista; Fallon Anderson, sr. (M) and Mia Massey, sr. (M), Ponderosa; Teeghan Dood, sr. (D), Clara Geuzaine, soph. (M), Grace Rossner, soph. (M), Cate Sheahan, sr. (F) and Addison Vali, jr. (M), Rock Canyon; Kera Nguyen, jr. (M), Emmi Sullivan, jr. (M) and Isa Winton, jr. (F), ThunderRidge

Player of the Year: Merin Lein, Legend. Coach of the Year: Mat Henbest, Rock Canyon. League champion: Rock Canyon. Sportsmanship Team: Ponderosa

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Emma Dickinson, sr. (M), Alexis Meyer, soph. (M) and Julia Tierney, jr. (F), Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Annabell Haugen, jr. (M), Ashley Moody, soph. (D) and Ella Remy, spot. (F), Castle View; Grace Johnson, soph. (M) and Jayna Wildman, sr. (GK), Chaparral; Sophia Backstrum, soph. (M), Ariana Bliven, jr. (D) and Emery Bliven, fr. (D), Legend; Lily Birnel, sr. (D), Lily Bodystun, soph. (F) and Brooke Conway, jr. (M), Mountain Vista; Emily Ibsen, sr. (D) and Lauryn Maggio, soph. (D), Ponderosa; Katie Beaudry, sr. (D), Elli Higashi, sr. (F) and Charlotte Strabel, soph. (D), Rock Canyon; Reese Welch, sr. (D) and Becca Winton, sops. (GK), ThunderRidge