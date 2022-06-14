AURORA | Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview and Overland selections as well as those from Arapahoe, Cherry Creek and Mullen on the All-Centennial League first and second teams for the 2022 girls soccer season as voted on by league coaches:

2022 ALL-CENTENNIAL LEAGUE GIRLS SOCCER TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Alyx Hiatt, sr., Cherokee Trail; Favour Akpokiere, sr. and Haley Esser, sr., Eaglecrest; Naomi Clark, jr., Taylor Gentry, sr., Jordan Nytes, sr. (GK), Zoe Park, sr. and Payton Whitney, sr., Grandview; Yessenia Valenzuela, sr., Smoky Hill

Other selections: Addie Doyle, jr., Avery Ott, sr. and Kylie Smith, sr., Arapahoe; Masen Frey, sr., Alyssa Glover, sr. and Gabby Sabatier, sr., Cherry Creek; Anna Johnson, jr. and Lizzie Marcoux, jr., Mullen

Player of the Year: Alyssa Glover, Cherry Creek. Coach(es) of the Year: Brian Wood, Grandview and Ashley McKillips, Eaglecrest

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Jaelyn Greer, sr., Jenna Steen, sr. and Torie Turner, jr., Cherokee Trail; Hannah Flores, soph. (GK), Eaglecrest; Kea Barnes, sr., Meg Gonzalez, sr. and Molly Skurcenski, sr., Grandview; Jas Sanders, jr., Smoky Hill

Other selections: Neve Borgerding, jr., Marin Klaess, sr., Bella Lopez, fr. and Abby Morgan, sr., Arapahoe; Tia Budish, sr., LJ Masters, sr., Elena Onodera, sr. and Casey Tadlock, soph., Cherry Creek; Brooklynn Rich, sr., Kate Vezzani, soph. and Stella Zinis, soph., Mullen