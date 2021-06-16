AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for the 2021 Class 5A girls soccer state tournament, which began on June 15, 2021. Aurora team bold and uppercased:

2021 CLASS 5A GIRLS SOCCER STATE PLAYOFFS

Quarterfinals (June 18)

Upper bracket

Game 9: No. 8 Rocky Mountain (9-1-1) at No. 1 Valor Christian (10-0-1)

Game 10: No. 5 Pine Creek (11-0) at No. 4 Rock Canyon (10-1)

Lower bracket

Game 11: No. 6 Arapahoe (9-2) at No. 3 Cherry Creek (10-1), 8 p.m.

Game 12: No. 10 Mountain Vista (9-2) at No. 2 Broomfield (10-0-1)

Semifinals (June 23 at Englewood H.S.)

Game 13: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, TBA

Game 14: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, TBA

Championship (June 26 at Weidner Field)

Game 15: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14, 3 p.m.

Upper bracket



First round (June 15)

Game 1: No. 1 Valor Christian 4, No. 16 Legacy 2

Game 2: No. 8 Rocky Mountain 1, NO. 9 REGIS JESUIT 0

Game 3: No. 4 Rock Canyon 7, No. 13 Fruita Monument 0

Game 4: No. 5 Pine Creek 2, No. 12 Columbine 1

Lower bracket

Game 5: No. 3 Cherry Creek 1, No. 14 Fairview 0

Game 6: No. 6 Arapahoe 10, No. 11 Prairie View 0

Game 7: No. 2 Broomfield 8, No. 15 Denver East 0

Game 8: No. 10 Mountain Vista 8, No. 7 Brighton 0