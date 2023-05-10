AURORA | The Cherokee Trail girls lacrosse team picked up a win to open the Class 4A state playoffs for a second straight season as the 14th-seeded Cougars defeated 19th-seeded Denver North 15-12 Tuesday evening at Legacy Stadium.

Junior Kyla Bieker scored six goals and juniors Aubrey Benton and Kyra Shipp added three apiece for Cherokee Trail, which improved to 9-7 on the season.

Coach Blake Macklin’s Cougars move into the second round, where they will visit third-seeded Evergreen at 6 p.m. May 11. Evergreen (9-6) — the 4A West division champion — had a bye in the opening round.

Against a Denver North team playing its first playoff game, Cherokee Trail came out and scored the first four goals of the game from four different players before the Norse steadying the ship and got to within 8-7 at halftime.

The Cougars saw their lead shrink to 13-11 with just over eight minutes left, but Bieker scored and junior Kylee Hayes fed senior Sage Sorrells for a score for some breathing room.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]. Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

Class 4A girls lacrosse playoffs (1st round)

May 9 at Legacy Stadium

(14) CHEROKEE TRAIL 15, (19) DENVER NORTH 12

Score by halves:

Denver North 7 5 — 12

Cherokee Trail 8 7 — 15

Denver North goals: Reese Ripley 6, Elsie Cost 3, Grace Busken, Sophie Busken, Lily Fleener. Cherokee Trail goals: Kyla Bieker 6, Aubrey Benton 3, Kyra Shipp 3, Lorelei Gearity, Sage Sorrells, Abigail Vanzant. Cherokee Trail assists: Vanzant 5, Bieker 3, Kylee Hayes 3, Sorrells. Cherokee Trail saves: Sophia Liley (19 shots on goal-7 saves)