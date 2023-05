AURORA | The 2023 Class 5A girls lacrosse state playoff bracket as released by the Colorado High School Activities Association on May 7, 2023. Dates, times will be updated as they are released. Aurora team bold and uppercased:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2023 CLASS 5A GIRLS LACROSSE STATE PLAYOFF BRACKET, SCHEDULE

Upper bracket

First round (May 10)

Game 1: No. 16 Chaparral (6-9) at No. 1 Colorado Academy (15-0)

Game 2: No. 9 Palmer Ridge (11-4) at No. 8 Poudre School District (11-4), 5:30 p.m.

Game 3: No. 13 Columbine (9-6) at No. 4 Cherry Creek (12-3)

Game 4: No. 12 Chatfield (6-9) at No. 5 Fairview (10-5)



Lower bracket

Game 5: No. 14 Dakota Ridge (6-9) at No. 3 ThunderRidge (12-3)

Game 6: No. 11 Rock Canyon (11-3) at NO. 6 REGIS JESUIT (9-4)

Game 7: No. 15 Air Academy (7-8) at No. 2 Valor Christian (12-3)

Game 8: No. 10 Denver East (5-9) at No. 7 Kent Denver (9-6)

Quarterfinals (May 12, higher seed hosts)

Game 9: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 1

Game 10: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Game 11: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 5

Game 12: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 7

Semifinals (May 16, Englewood H.S.)

Game 13: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10

Game 14: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12

Championship (May 19, University of Denver)

Game 15: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14, 7:30 p.m.

— 2023 Class 4A girls lacrosse state playoff bracket/schedule, here