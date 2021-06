AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for the 2021 Class 5A girls lacrosse state playoffs, which began on June 17, 2021. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

2021 CLASS 5A GIRLS LACROSSE STATE PLAYOFF SCOREBOARD, SCHEDULE

Championship (June 23 at Legacy Stadium)

Game 15: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14

Semifinals (June 21 at Echo Park Stadium)

Game 13: No. 5 ThunderRidge (11-1) vs. Winner Game 9

Game 14: NO. 6 REGIS JESUIT (8-4) vs. No. 2 Valor Christian (10-1)

Quarterfinals (June 19)

Game 9: No. 9 Air Academy (9-2) at No. 1 Colorado Academy (10-0), 5:30 p.m.

Game 10: No. 5 ThunderRidge 13, No. 4 Cherry Creek 12

Game 11: NO. 6 REGIS JESUIT 11, No. 3 Fairview 7

Game 12: No. 2 Valor Christian 17, No. 7 Kent Denver 7

First round (June 17)

Upper bracket

Game 1: Colorado Academy, bye

Game 2: No. 9 Air Academy 10, NO. 8 GRANDVIEW 9

Game 3: No. 5 ThunderRidge 19, No. 12 Palmer Ridge 4

Game 4: No. 4 Cherry Creek, bye

Lower bracket

Game 5: No. 3 Fairview, bye

Game 6: NO. 6 REGIS JESUIT 20, No. 11 Rock Canyon 3

Game 7: No. 7 Kent Denver 15, No. 10 Chatfield 9

Game 8: No. 2 Valor Christian, bye