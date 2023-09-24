AURORA | With a strong performance in their home gym, the Overland co-op gymnastics team racked up 177.575 points to finish second Saturday at the annual Overland Invitational.

Coach Lisa Sparrow’s Trailblazers had the first and third finishers in the all-around competition in Ainsley Renner and Kyla Burke, respectively, to finish in front of every other team in the 15-team field save for Palmer Ridge, which won with a score of 179.125 points.

Renner didn’t net with the top score in any of the four events — vault, balance beam, uneven bars and floor exercise — but she finished fourth in each of them on her way to a cumulative score of 37.175 points. That put her in front of runner-up Makenna Cook of Palmer Ridge (36.400) as well as Burke (36.325).

Renner earned a score of 9.300 on every event, topped by a 9.350 in the floor exercise, where Burke also achieved her best mark of a 9.325 to place fifth.

Audrey Cox earned Overland’s other top-10 event score with the 9.000 she came away with on the uneven bars and put her eighth.

Overland is back at home for a 5:20 p.m. meet Sept. 27 with Ponderosa and Heritage, which finished fourth and 11th, respectively, at the Overland Invitational.

2023 OVERLAND GYMNASTICS INVITATIONAL

Sept. 23 at Overland High School

Team scores: 1. Palmer Ridge 179.125 points; 2. OVERLAND 177.575; 3. Mountain Range 176.500; 4. Ponderosa 172.925; 5. Niwot 171.450; T6. Evergreen 170.675; T6. Elizabeth 170.675; 7. Arvada West 167.925; 8. Cherry Creek 167.850; 9. Chatfield 167.175; 10. PSD 165.375; 11. Heritage 164.950; 12. Thornton 158.425; 13. Alamosa 154.775; 14. Bear Creek 147.475; 15. Loveland 135.150

All-around (top 10): 1. AINSLEY RENNER (OVERLAND), 37.175 points; 2. Makenna Cook (Palmer Ridge), 36.400; 3. KYLA BURKE (OVERLAND), 36.325; 4. Ellie Dermer (Ponderosa), 35.950; 5. Ashlyn Ortiona (Palmer Ridge), 35.900; 6. Rylee Starling (Palmer Ridge), 35.525; 7. Braeleigh Melsness (Elizabeth), 35.475; 8. Sydney Burns (Evergreen), 35.275; 9. Frankie McCoy (PSD), 35.250; 10. Bria Hundley (Elizabeth), 35.225. Other Overland results: 11. Audrey Cox, 35.000; T17. Katie Hofer, 34.425

Top-10 and full Overland results from the 2023 Overland Invitational, here