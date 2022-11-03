The Overland co-op gymnastics team earned itself a chance in what looks to be a wide-open Class 5A state meet with its runner-up performance at the Region 1 meet Oct. 27 in its home gym.

Coach Lisa Sparrow’s Trailblazers — a mix of athletes from schools around Aurora — earned one of the eight spots for the team portion of the 5A state meet, which begins at 3:10 p.m. Thursday at Thornton High School.

Overland continues to adjust to competition without junior Maya Richman, a standout who recently had her season ended by a torn ACL. Richman was unable to compete at regionals, but Overland still managed one of its best scores of the season with a total of 175.650 points, second behind Pomona with 176.475.

On the plus side for Overland, junior Kyla Burke (CEC) won the regional all-around competition with a total score of 36.825 points, while she also placed first on the balance beam with a score of 9.500. Sophomore Audrey Cox (Options) finished sixth in the all-around as well.

Overland will compete in a state rotation with individual qualifiers as well as Ponderosa and will complete first on the vault, followed by the balance beam, uneven bars and floor exercise.

Besides Burke and Cox, seniors Sydney Stadler (Cherokee Trail) and Amaya Walline (Overland), junior Emeley Brain (Elevation) and sophomore Ryann Walline (Overland) will be among Overland’s state competitors.

The top 15 scorers in each event advance to the individual state finals at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Thornton High School.

