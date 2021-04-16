AURORA | The Overland gymnastics team earned its top score of the season and secured a spot in the state meet with its regional performance Thursday.

Coach Lisa Sparrow’s Trailblazers played host to the first of three combined state qualifying meets and increasingly found their groove as the fast-moving meet moved on and it ended with a season-best team score of 181.2 and was easily enough to top the four Class 5A teams in the field.

Overland swept the top three spots in the all-around competition in sophomore Mattea Dolan (Grandview), senior Mabry Robinson (Smoky Hill) and senior Autumn Ivester (Cherokee Trail) and is the first team to quality for the 5A state meet, scheduled for April 22-24 at Thornton High School.

Dolan earned the top scores on the vault and uneven bars — earned a score of 9.5 on each — which helped her to an all-around score of 37.875 that brought her in just in front of Robinson, who closed the meet with a 9.7 on the floor exercise and finished at 37.500. Ivester was the floor runner-up and took third in the all-around with 35.250.

Senior Bailey Rodriguez (Eaglecrest) gave Overland a sweep of firsts in all the events as she earned a 9.425 to top competitors on the balance beam.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

Class 5A Region 1 (at Overland High School)

Team scores: 1. OVERLAND 181.2; 2. Ponderosa 168.5; 3. Heritage 165.675; 4. Rock Canyon 156.150

All-around: 1. MATTEA DOLAN (OVERLAND) 37.875; 2. MABRY ROBINSON (OVERLAND) 37.500; 3. AUTUMN IVESTER (OVERLAND) 35.250; 4. Peyton Carlson (Ponderosa) 34.675; 5. Sydney Anders (Ponderosa) 34.100; 6. Ashlyn Williams (Ponderosa) 33.500; 7. Tiana Estrella (Ponderosa) 33.425; 8. Ashlita Lodha (Rock Canyon) 33.050; 9. Gabriella Levi (Rock Canyon) 31.575; 10. Morgan Divita (Heritage) 31.475

Vault: 1. MATTEA DOLAN (OVERLAND) 9.5; 2. MABRY ROBINSON (OVERLAND) 9.45; 3. Mariah Schmeling (Heritage) 9; 4. AUTUMN IVESTER (OVERLAND) 8.65; 5. KYLA BURKE (OVERLAND) 8.65; 6. Ashlita Lodha (Rock Canyon) 8.625; 7. Jurnee Howk (Ponderosa) 8.6; 8. Peyton Carlson (Ponderosa) 8.6; 9. BAILEY RODRIGUEZ (OVERLAND) 8.525; 10. Ashlyn Williams (Ponderosa) 8.45

Balance Beam: 1. BAILEY RODRIGUEZ (OVERLAND) 9.425; 2. MATTEA DOLAN (OVERLAND) 9.325; 3. MABRY ROBINSON (OVERLAND) 9.15; 4. Sydney Anders (Ponderosa) 9.1; 5. AUTUMN IVESTER (OVERLAND) 8.65; 6. KATIE ROLLIE (OVERLAND) 8.55; 7. Carly Backer (Heritage) 8.375; 8. Peyton Carlson (Ponderosa) 8.325; 9. Katelin Free (Ponderosa) 8.3; 10. Tiana Estrella (Ponderosa) 8.3

Uneven Bars: 1. MATTEA DOLAN (OVERLAND) 9.5; 2. MABRY ROBINSON (OVERLAND) 9.2; 3. Mariah Schmeling (Heritage) 8.975; 4. KYLA BURKE (OVERLAND) 8.925; 5. Peyton Carlson (Ponderosa) 8.75; 6. Carly Backer (Heritage) 8.475; 7. KATIE ROLLIE (OVERLAND) 8.475; 8. AUTUMN IVESTER (OVERLAND) 8.375; 9. Ashlita Lodha (Rock Canyon) 8.3; 10. Hope Jones (Heritage) 8.225

Floor Exercise: 1. MABRY ROBINSON (OVERLAND) 9.7; 2. AUTUMN IVESTER (OVERLAND) 9.575; 3. MATTEA DOLAN (OVERLAND) 9.55; 4. BAILEY RODRIGUEZ (OVERLAND) 9.325; 5. Ashlyn Williams (Ponderosa) 9.25; 6. Peyton Carlson (Ponderosa) 9; 7. Tiana Estrella (Ponderosa) 8.95; 8. ELLA BALDENSPURGER (OVERLAND) 8.9; 9. Carly Backer (Heritage) 8.9; 10. Sydney Anders (Ponderosa) 8.725

