AURORA | Overland High School is one of three sites for regional state qualifying meets, playing host to a meet at 3 p.m. Thursday that will include teams in both Class 5A and 4A.
Arvada West and Mountain Range are the sites of the other two regional meets, where teams and individuals attempt to qualify for the 4A and 5A state meets, which are scheduled to run April 22-24 at Thornton High School.
The top team from each of the three regionals advances to the state tournament plus the four teams with the next-best scores for a total of seven.
Like the other regionals, Overland’s meet will be divided into three sessions. The Trailblazers — a co-op team of gymnasts from schools around the Cherry Creek School District — compete in the last of the three sessions at 6:55 p.m. along with Niwot and Ponderosa. Teams will have an eight-minute warmup followed by competing in each event.
The rotation for coach Lisa Sparrow’s Trailblazers begins with the vault, followed by the balance beam, uneven bars and floor exercise.
Overland’s top team score of the season is a 180.88 it recorded at a tri-meet on April 3 and the Trailblazers have won every meet they’ve held so far this season. Among results reported to the Colorado High School Activities Association, only Broomfield has posted a higher team score with a best of 185.80.
Stream the event at the following links:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
CLASS 5A/4A GYMNASTICS REGIONALS
April 15 at Overland High School
Session 1 (2:55 p.m.) — Teams: Alamosa, Lone Star, Thomas Jefferson
Session 2 (4:55 p.m.) — Heritage, Loveland, Pueblo Central, Rock Canyon
Session 3 (6:55 p.m.) — Niwot, OVERLAND, Ponderosa
April 16 at Mountain Range High School
Session 1 (10:45 a.m.) — Teams: Denver East, Fort Morgan, Rampart
Session 2 (12:45 p.m.) — Teams: Canon City, Lakewood, Rocky Mountain
Session 3 (2:45 p.m.) — Teams: Evergreen, Mountain Range, Palmer Ridge, Pomona
April 17 at Arvada West High School
Session 1 (9 a.m.) — Teams: Bear Creek, Columbine, Denver South, Thornton
Session 2 (11 a.m.) — Teams: Arvada West, Green Mountain, Standley Lake
Session 3 (1 p.m.) — Teams: Broomfield Chatfield, Cherry Creek, Elizabeth