AURORA | Overland High School is one of three sites for regional state qualifying meets, playing host to a meet at 3 p.m. Thursday that will include teams in both Class 5A and 4A.

Arvada West and Mountain Range are the sites of the other two regional meets, where teams and individuals attempt to qualify for the 4A and 5A state meets, which are scheduled to run April 22-24 at Thornton High School.

The top team from each of the three regionals advances to the state tournament plus the four teams with the next-best scores for a total of seven.

Like the other regionals, Overland’s meet will be divided into three sessions. The Trailblazers — a co-op team of gymnasts from schools around the Cherry Creek School District — compete in the last of the three sessions at 6:55 p.m. along with Niwot and Ponderosa. Teams will have an eight-minute warmup followed by competing in each event.

The rotation for coach Lisa Sparrow’s Trailblazers begins with the vault, followed by the balance beam, uneven bars and floor exercise.

Overland’s top team score of the season is a 180.88 it recorded at a tri-meet on April 3 and the Trailblazers have won every meet they’ve held so far this season. Among results reported to the Colorado High School Activities Association, only Broomfield has posted a higher team score with a best of 185.80.

https://youtube.com/channel/UCLn1jNyLXyemtm4CTwiC1kQ…

https://youtu.be/1Ipqsozmm1g

CLASS 5A/4A GYMNASTICS REGIONALS

April 15 at Overland High School

Session 1 (2:55 p.m.) — Teams: Alamosa, Lone Star, Thomas Jefferson

Session 2 (4:55 p.m.) — Heritage, Loveland, Pueblo Central, Rock Canyon

Session 3 (6:55 p.m.) — Niwot, OVERLAND, Ponderosa

April 16 at Mountain Range High School

Session 1 (10:45 a.m.) — Teams: Denver East, Fort Morgan, Rampart

Session 2 (12:45 p.m.) — Teams: Canon City, Lakewood, Rocky Mountain

Session 3 (2:45 p.m.) — Teams: Evergreen, Mountain Range, Palmer Ridge, Pomona

April 17 at Arvada West High School

Session 1 (9 a.m.) — Teams: Bear Creek, Columbine, Denver South, Thornton

Session 2 (11 a.m.) — Teams: Arvada West, Green Mountain, Standley Lake

Session 3 (1 p.m.) — Teams: Broomfield Chatfield, Cherry Creek, Elizabeth