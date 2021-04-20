AURORA | The Colorado High School Activities Association released the rotations for the Class 5A state gymnastics meet Thursday at Thornton High School that will include the Overland co-op team.

Because of coronavirus-related protocols, only seven full teams and a group of individuals qualified for the state meet this season and were broken down into two four-team sessions for the team and all-around competition.

Coach Lisa Sparrow’s Trailblazers — a mix of gymnasts from several Cherry Creek Schools — will be in the second session that is scheduled to begin at 5:20 p.m. as one of three regional champions in the group along with Broomfield and Mountain Range plus Chatfield.

Overland posted the second-highest score of any regional winner at 181.400, while regional all-around champion Mattea Dolan (Grandview) had the top all-around score of any competitor at 37.875 points.

The top 12 individuals in each of the four events qualify for the 5A individual event finals, which are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday.

2021 CLASS 5A STATE GYMNASTICS MEET

April 22 at Thornton High School

Session 1 (2:30 p.m. competition)

Rotation 1: Pomona (vault), Cherry Creek (beam), Arvada West (uneven bars), Group A (floor); Rotation 2: Group A (vault), Pomona (beam), Cherry Creek (uneven bars), Arvada West (floor); Rotation 3: Arvada West (vault), Group A (beam), Pomona (uneven bars), Cherry Creek (floor); Rotation 4: Cherry Creek (vault), Arvada West (beam), Group A (uneven bars), Pomona (floor)

Session 2 (5:20 p.m. competition)

Rotation 1: Chatfield (vault), Mountain Range (beam), OVERLAND (uneven bars), Broomfield (floor); Rotation 2: Broomfield (vault), Chatfield (beam), Mountain Range (uneven bars), OVERLAND (floor); Rotation 3: OVERLAND (vault), Broomfield (beam), Chatfield (uneven bars), Mountain Range (floor); Rotation 4: Mountain Range (vault), OVERLAND (beam), Broomfield (uneven bars), Chatfield (floor)