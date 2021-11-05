THORNTON | With an almost entirely new lineup from the one that won the Class 5A state championship a few months earlier, the Overland co-op gymnastics team finished sixth in the team competition of the state meet Thursday at Thornton High School.

Coach Lisa Sparrow’s Trailblazers accrued a team of 178.575 points, which was more than two points better than what they finished with the previous week at regional qualifying, which brought them in behind the champion (Broomfield) and runner-up (Lakewood), as well as Mountain Range, Thornton and Pomona.

Junior Mattea Dolan (Grandview) — last season’s all-around state champion — placed in the top seven of three individual events to lead the way for Overland.

Dolan posted a top-15 finish necessary to advance to Saturday’s 1:30 p.m. individual event finals in the floor exercise (where she had the second-highest score of the day of 9.625, which put her only behind Lakewood’s Isabella Gee), the vault (where her 9.625 put her fourth) and the uneven bars (on which she was seventh with a score of 9.525).

Dolan’s rank in the all-around competition will be announced Saturday after the individual event finals, but Gee took top honors.

Freshman Ryann Walline and sophomore Maya Richman — both Overland students — qualified for one individual event final apiece.

Walline garnered a score of 9.475 in the floor exercise, which was the ninth-best in the competition, while Richman’s 9.2 on the balance beam put her 12th overall.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports