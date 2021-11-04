AURORA | The Overland co-op gymnastics team won the Class 5A state championship when the season was held in the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic and the Trailblazers earned a return trip to this season’s state meet Thursday and Saturday at Thornton High School.

Coach Lisa Sparrow’s Overland team was the runner-up behind Lakewood at the multi-classification regional it played host to last week, as the Trailblazers accrued a score of 176.075 points to come in only behind the Tigers, who finished at 179.850.

Overland had two top-six all-around placers at regionals in Mattea Dolan (Grandview), who was fifth with a score of 36.400, while Kyla Burke (Early Colleges) scored 33.800. Dolan is the defending state champion in the all-around competition.

The 5A state meet begins at 3 p.m. Nov. 4 with the team competition, which the Trailblazers won last season’s title, but graduated the majority of the state team.

The top 15 scorers on each of the four events (vault, balance beam, uneven bars and floor exercise) move on to the individual event finals, which begin at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

