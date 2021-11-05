THORNTON | Final team scores, top 15 individual and full Overland scores for the team competition portion of the Class 5A state gymnastics meet held on Nov. 4, 2021, at Thornton High School. The top 15 scorers in each individual event qualify for individual event finals on Nov. 6:

2021 CLASS 5A STATE GYMNASTICS TEAM COMPETITION RESULTS

Nov. 4 at Thornton High School

Team scores: 1. Broomfield 184.700 points; 2. Lakewood 183.675; 3. Mountain Range 181.325; 4. Thornton 180.850; 5. Pomona 179.025; 6. OVERLAND 178.575; 7. Chatfield 176.625; 8. Ponderosa 175.700; 9. Heritage 174.450; 10. Arvada West 169.000; 11. Cherry Creek 167.800; 12. Rock Canyon 79.325; 13. Rocky Mountain 73.075; 14. Columbine 67.275

Floor exercise: 1. Isabella Gee (Lakewood), 9.65; 2. MATTEA DOLAN (OVERLAND), 9.625; 3. Haley Like (Thornton), 9.575; 4. Kayla Powell (Arvada West), 9.575; 5. Kaya Duncan (Broomfield), 9.525; 6. Sarah Hitchcock (Lakewood), 9.525; 7. Lauren Burt (Lakewood), 9.5; 8. Brenna Calvo (Broomfield), 9.475; 9. RYANN WALLINE (OVERLAND), 9.475; 10. Kate Bryant (Heritage), 9.475; 11. Kennedy Duff (Chatfield), 9.45; 12. Tiff Lewis (Thornton), 9.35; 13. Sophia Pavlidis (Broomfield), 9.35; 14. Kassie Chapman (Mountain Range), 9.275; 15. Alex Strasheim (Thornton), 9.25

Other Overland results: 20. Maya Richman, 9.15; 25. Ella Baldensperger, 9.125; 27. Emeley Brain, 9.1; 55. Sydney Stadler, 8.575

Vault: 1. Kate Bryant (Heritage), 9.825; 2. Haley Like (Thornton), 9.65; 3. Lauren Burt (Lakewood), 9.65; 4. MATTEA DOLAN (OVERLAND), 9.625; 5. Kaya Duncan (Broomfield), 9.6; 6. Brenna Calvo (Broomfield), 9.5; 7. JuJu Hickam (Pomona), 9.425; 8. Isabella Gee (Lakewood), 9.4; 9. Mila Thompson (Broomfield), 9.35; 10. Alyncia Thompson (Lakewood), 9.35; 11. Bridget Gray (Mountain Range), 9.35; 12. Sophia Pavlidis (Broomfield), 9.325; 13. Catie Rampacek (Mountain Range), 9.325; 14. Haley Shakin (Pomona), 9.3; 15. Anabelle Marquez (Pomona), 9.25

Other Overland results: 37. Emeley Brain, 8.975; 43. Emily Welk, 8.75; 44. Ryann Walline, 8.75; 48. Gabriella Church, 8.65; 70. Kate Rollie, 8.35

Balance beam: 1. Isabella Gee (Lakewood), 9.7; 2. Lauren Burt (Lakewood), 9.65; 3. Haley Like (Thornton), 9.55; 4. Kaya Duncan (Broomfield), 9.55; 5. Kate Bryant (Heritage), 9.425; 6. Kassie Chapman (Mountain Range), 9.35; 7. Sophie Griffith (Broomfield), 9.35; 8. Madeline Domenico (Mountain Range), 9.325; 9. Isabelle Benkowski (Broomfield), 9.325; 10. Maren Irvin (Broomfield), 9.275; 12. MAYA RICHMAN (OVERLAND), 9.2; 13. Evalin Lefree (Thornton), 9.125; 14. Brylee Wittwer (Thornton), 9.075; 15. Tatum Simons (Chatfield), 9.05

Other Overland results: 32. Mattea Dolan, 8.75; 36. Emily Welk, 8.675; 37. Ella Baldensperger, 8.625; 39. Gabriella Church, 8.55; 68. Sydney Stadler, 7.25

Uneven bars: 1. Isabella Gee (Lakewood), 9.775; 2. Haley Like (Thornton), 9.7; 3. Seeley Beecher (Lakewood), 9.65; 4. Kate Bryant (Heritage), 9.625; 5. Brenna Calvo (Broomfield), 9.575; 6. Alena Tucker (Ponderosa), 9.525; 7. MATTEA DOLAN (OVERLAND), 9.525; 8. Gabrielle Miller (Pomona), 9.3; 9. Lauren Burt (Lakewood), 9.3; 10. Sarah Hitchcock (Lakewood), 9.2; 11. Tiff Lewis (Thornton), 9.2; 12. Jules Medina (Mountain Range), 9.1; 13. Morgan Meunier (Chatfield), 9.05; 14. Bridget Gray (Mountain Range), 9; 15. Aspeh Lichfield (Cherry Creek), 8.9

Other Overland results: 32. Audrey Cox, 8.6; 37. Emeley Brain, 8.55; 42. Kate Rollie, 8.5; 45. Emily Welk 8.375; 52. Maya Richman, 8.125