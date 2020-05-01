SENIOR SERIES: A profile look at triumphs and struggles experienced by some Aurora senior prep athletes in the time of the coronavirus pandemic:

No matter what she does — and it’s a lot — Katie Berrian is not typically one for social isolation.

When she’s not on the golf course or in the dance studio, Berrian has got friends around, so the abundance of alone time during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has been particularly jarring to her.

Not everybody is having a hard time, but Berrian has had to find a way to adjust to it.

“I would say I’m somewhere in between introverted and extroverted,” Berrian told the Sentinel. “Between school and golf and dance, I’m always around people. It’s just became a norm to me. When this first started, I had to step back and take a break and catch up on sleep, but after awhile, it’s gotten on my nerves that I can’t see other people.

“I love my friends and the community at Regis and the golf community, so it’s hard not to see everybody.”

Berrian has practiced social distancing — making full use of social media to share pictures, music and memories with her friends whenever she can — and understands why the precautions are necessary with the potentially deadly virus.

But that doesn’t take away the personal disappointment at the loss of things she was very much looking forward to such as senior prom, senior barbeque and graduation.

Besides that, the golf season has been lost — along with the other spring sports, which were officially canceled by the Colorado High School Activities Association April 22 — which took away her final chance to win a Class 5A state championship.

As a sophomore, Berrian played in the final group along with eventual 5A state champion Emma Bryant of Eaglecrest and finished tied for third and she also finished third last season in a state tournament that ended after only one round — with Berrian just three strokes out of first — because of weather.

Regis Jesuit actually got in one tournament on March 12 — the same day CHSAA suspended spring sports for the first of several times before they were fully canceled — and Berrian shot a 76 to finish in a tie for third in a Continental League tournament at Spring Valley Golf Club.

“When we got there Skylar Cain (Regis Jesuit’s other senior) and I were talking and we felt like that was going to be our only event, so we just took the time together and really bonded. We just soaked in the moment and then in the middle of the round, we found out that CHSAA had suspended it. We all knew there was probably not going to be a season.”

Thankfully, Berrian will get to compete on a golf course again.

She was fortunate enough to sign a National Letter of Intent with Creighton University in February, when she was part of Regis Jesuit’s massive Signing Day ceremony.

Berrian toured the campus in Omaha, Nebraska, as a sophomore with her brother Michael, who eventually went to the University of Denver instead, but she found it the place she wanted to be for college.

“I’m definitely lucky and blessed to be going to Creighton,” Berrian said. “I loved Regis the last four years and I felt like the teachers cared about me. I found so many similarities at Creighton.

“I felt comfortable and valued when I was there, not just a number like it seemed at other schools. …I think this is a place that will be competitive and challenging.”

Berrian, a longtime dancer, has also applied to Creighton’s dance program in hopes of continuing with that as well.

