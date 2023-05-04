AURORA | Sophia Capua picked up the second win of her freshman season Wednesday and she did it in a big way on a pleasant afternoon at Aurora Hills G.C.

The Vista PEAK frosh was the only player remotely close to par as she fired a 1-under-par 71 for a 14-stroke victory that marked the most lopsided result of the five City League tournaments on the season.

Capua has finished either first or second in all five of the league competitions — three times coming in behind Northfield’s Makaela Swanson — and she added a second win to the one she earned previously on April 13 at Willis Case G.C.

Capua recorded four birdies — two on the front nine and two on the back nine — and had just three bogeys in by far her best score of the league season thus far as her previous best was a 76 two days earlier at Murphy Creek G.C. when she came in a stroke behind Swanson for top honors. Two of Capua’s birdies came on par-5s (Nos. 8 and 15).

Denver South’s Addison Blackwood secured second place with an 85, while Swanson — who won league tournaments at Murphy Creek G.C., Wellshire G.C. and Overland Park G.C. and finished second to Capua at Willis Case G.C. — came in third with an 87.

Only two other Aurora players were in the field as Capua’s Vista PEAK teammate, junior Ryan Hackett, shot 115 to tie for 17th and Rangeview’s Ifeomachukwu Ugeh carded a 124 to tie for 20th.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

CITY LEAGUE GIRLS GOLF TOURNAMENT NO. 5



May 3 at Aurora Hills G.C.

Team scores: 1. Northfield 278; 2. Denver South 290; 3. Denver North 307; 4. George Washington 339; 5. Westminster 364

Top five individuals (par 72): 1. SOPHIA CAPUA (VISTA PEAK) 71; 2. Addison Blackwood (Denver South) 85; 3. Makaela Swanson (Northfield) 87; 4. Story Cheung (Denver East) 92; T5. Elsie Cost (Denver North) 94; T5. Rachel Starcevic (Westminster) 94

Aurora team-by-team results

Vista PEAK (NS): 1. Sophia Capua 71, T17. Ryan Hackett 115

Rangeview (NS): T20. Ifeomachukwu Ugeh 124

Other team-by-team results (in order of finish)

Northfield (278): 3. Makaela Swanson 87; 7. Chloe Johnson 95; 8. Gabrielle Cunningham 96; T20. Hannah Watts 124

Denver South (290): 2. Addison Blackwood 85; 9. Madeleine Clark 98; T12. Abigail Slater 107; T17. Ava Stine 115

Denver North (307): T5. Elsie Cost 94; 11. Ava Hobbs 106; T12. Gabi Zuniga 107;

George Washington (339): 14. Claire Van Remortel 112; 15. Clarise Legg 113; 16. Katherine Walsh 114; 24. Aimee Harling 139

Westminster (364): T5. Rachel Starcevic 94; T22. Helen Tran 135; T22. Alicia Rivera 135

Denver East (NS): 4. Story Cheung 92; 10. Maya Pena 99

Thomas Jefferson (NS): 19. Marissa Edwards 116