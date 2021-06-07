AURORA | The Class 5A girls state golf tournament is set to happen for the first time since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic and local teams and individuals begin the quest to be there Monday with the start of regional tournaments.

The 5A Central Regional tournament at Denver’s City Park G.C. — home to the 5A state tournament June 21-22 — teed off at 7:30 a.m. Monday to get things underway with Smoky Hill the long Aurora teams in the field. Also on Monday was the Northern Regional, which had a 10 a.m. start at Coyote Creek G.C. in Fort Lupton with Grandview and Regis Jesuit part of that tournament.

Tuesday brings the 5A Southern Regional at Broken Tee G.C. with senior Emma Bryant and Eaglecrest in the field, while Cherokee Trail and Rangeview head to the 5A Western Regional G.C. at Indian Tree G.C. beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Gateway is scheduled to play in the 4A Region 4 tournament Thursday at Indian Tree G.C. as the Olys take their chance to make the 4A state tournament June 21-22 at CommonGround G.C.

Other Aurora schools don’t have any players entered in regional tournaments due to small program size.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2021 CLASS 5A/4A GIRLS GOLF REGIONAL TOURNAMENTS

CLASS 5A CENTRAL REGIONAL

June 7 at City Park G.C., 7:30 a.m.

Aurora team: Smoky Hill. Other teams: Denver East, Arapahoe, Prairie View, Ralston Valley, Rampart, Northglenn, Vista Ridge, Fruita Monument, Rocky Mountain, Horizon, Rocky Canyon, Heritage, Bear Creek

CLASS 5A NORTHERN REGIONAL

June 7 at Coyote Creek G.C., 10 a.m.

Aurora teams: Grandview and Regis Jesuit. Other teams: Brighton, Arvada West, Doherty, Grand Junction, Loveland, Fairview, Chaparral, Highlands Ranch, Palmer

CLASS 5A SOUTHERN REGIONAL

June 8 at Broken Tee G.C., Noon

Aurora team: Eaglecrest. Other teams: Cherry Creek, Westminster, Lakewood, Pine Creek, Columbine, Fountain-Fort Carson, Broomfield, Monarch, Adams City, Legend, Castle View

CLASS 5A WESTERN REGIONAL

June 10 at Indian Tree G.C., 8 a.m.

Aurora teams: Cherokee Trail and Rangeview. Other teams: Valor Christian, Chatfield, Liberty, Fossil Ridge, Legacy, Mountain Range, Boulder, Mountain Vista, ThunderRidge, Douglas County

CLASS 4A REGION 4

June 10 at Indian Tree G.C.

Aurora team: Gateway. Other teams: Eagle Valley, Evergreen, Glenwood Springs, Holy Family, Montrose, Northfield, Palisade, Pomona, Steamboat Springs