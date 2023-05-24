LITTLETON | The Grandview girls golf team came on the late stages of Tuesday’s Class 5A Southern Regional at South Suburban G.C. to earn the second team qualifying spot for the upcoming state tournament.

Coach Kurtis Bailey’s Wolves emerged from a group of three teams that fought it out for the second automatic team berth behind runaway winner Mountain Vista, which finished 22 strokes clear of Grandview, which shot 256 to finish two strokes clear of Chaparral (258) and four in front of Ralston Valley (260).

Junior Caroline Ryan was assured of her third 5A state tournament appearance in as many trips as she carded a plus-6 78 to finish in fourth place individually, while senior Courtney Ladymon also earned her third state trip with an 86 that put her in a tie for eighth.

Senior Allie Arritola, who played at the state tournament last season, finished in 14th place with a 92. Also state bound with the team qualification is junior Kate Anderson, who shot 101.

Grandview joins Cherokee Trail — the champion of Monday’s Northern Region — as four-player teams out of Aurora that had qualified thus far for the 5A girls golf state tournament, which is scheduled for May 30-31 at Black Bear Golf Club.

Smoky Hill freshman Sophia Stiwich also came out of the Northern Regional for an individual 5A state tournament berth, while Aurora also has a qualifier for the 4A state tournament at Thorncreek G.C. in Vista PEAK freshman Sophia Capua.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@sentinelcolorado.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2023 Class 5A Southern Regional Girls Golf Tournament

May 23 at South Suburban G.C.)

Team scores (top two teams qualify for state): 1. Mountain Vista 234; 2. GRANDVIEW 256; 3. Chaparral 258; 4. Ralston Valley 260; 5. Brighton 273; 6. Rampart 300; 7. Arvada West 313; 8. Fountain-Fort Carson 329; 9. Mountain Range 334

Top 15 individuals (par 72): 1. Shae Maiorana (Mountain Vista) 74; 2. Addison Hines (Ralston Valley) 76; 3. Abby Aeschleman (Mountain Vista) 77; 4. CAROLINE RYAN (GRANDVIEW) 78; 5. Brooke Hudson (Chaparral) 80; 6. Kellie Hare (Mountain Vista) 83; 7. Mylie Pavelis (Mountain Vista) 85; T8. COURTNEY LADYMON (GRANDVIEW) 86; T8. Raleigh Puzio (Brighton) 86; 10. Joey Jung (Chaparral) 87; 11. Isabel Ekborg (Ralston Valley) 90; T12. Lizzy Malcolm (Chaparral) 91; T12. Madison Hixson (Rampart) 91; 14. ALLIE ARRITOLA (GRANDVIEW) 92; 15. Sophia Rosasco (Brighton) 93