AURORA | Emma Bryant wasted little time getting into the swing of the season.

The Eaglecrest senior — just a few days removed from finishing up a season with her school’s volleyball team — hit the course with a vengeance Wednesday and cruised to victory in the Centennial League opener at Murphy Creek G.C.

With a round that included an eagle and five birdies, Bryant turned in a round of 6-under-par 66 to win the tournament by a whopping eight strokes. Team winner Cherry Creek won by a massive margin of 45 strokes over Arapahoe with Grandview leading Aurora teams in third place.

Cherokee Trail sophomore Bead Boonta had the next-lowest score among Aurora players with an 81 that put her in sixth place, while teammate Devin Gilbreath finished with an 85 that tied her for ninth to lead the Cougars, who were 13 strokes behind the Wolves — who were led by Kyra Dubois’ 92 — for third place.

Jade Saythong was Smoky Hill’s lone representative in the tournament and shot 115.

The next Centennial League tournament is scheduled for 1 p.m. May 5 at Meadow Hills G.C.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

CENTENNIAL LEAGUE GIRLS GOLF TOURNAMENT NO. 1

Team scores: 1. Cherry Creek 328; 2. Arapahoe 373; 3. GRANDVIEW 378; 4. CHEROKEE TRAIL 391; 5. Mullen 394; 6. EAGLECREST 396

Top 10 individuals (par 72): 1. EMMA BRYANT (EAGLECREST) 66; 2. Sloane Post (Arapahoe) 74; 3. Merielle Gojo (Cherry Creek) 77; 4. Rachel Penzenstadler (Cherry Creek) 78; 5. Sofia Choi (Mullen) 79; 6. BEAD BOONTA (CHEROKEE TRAIL) 81; T7. Kaitlin Zingler (Mullen) 83; T7. Caroline Brandon (Cherry Creek) 83; T9. DEVIN GILBREATH (CHEROKEE TRAIL) 85; T9. Molly Stratton (Arapahoe) 85

Aurora team-by-team results (in order of finish)

Grandview (378): Kyra Dubois 92, Courtney Ladymon 95, Emma Hildner 95, Caroline 96, Darian Browne 100; Cherokee Trail (391): Bead Boonta 81, Devin Gilbreath 85, Abigail Rupeka 110, Hayley Kucera 115, Sofia Johancen-Walt 117; Eaglecrest (396): Emma Bryant 66, Savanna Becker 91, Alex Atencio 116, Emma Hogan 123, Grace Baloun 126; Smoky Hill (NS): Jade Saythong 115

Other team-by-team results (in order of finish)

Cherry Creek (328): Merielle Gojo 77, Rachel Penzenstadler 78, Caroline Brandon 83, Aerin Pak 90, Alyssa Chin 93; Arapahoe (373): Sloane Post 74, Molly Stratton 85, Mikaila Bol 106, Peyden Gobble 108, Brynn Dzengelewski WD; Mullen (394): Sofia Choi 79, Kaitlin Zingler 83, Hannah Giacomin 107, Elle Deorio 125, Bri Brocato 126