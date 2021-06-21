DENVER | Team scores and complete individual results for the opening round of the 2021 Class 5A girls state golf tournament from play on June 21, 2021, at City Park G.C. (par 70). Aurora teams and individuals bold and uppercased:

2021 CLASS 5A GIRLS GOLF STATE TOURNAMENT



First round, July 21, at City Park G.C.

Team scores: 1. Loveland 225; 2. Rock Canyon 235; 3. Arapahoe 248; 4. Cherry Creek 250; 5. Legend 252; 6. Chaparral 255; 7. Mountain Vista 256; 8. Valor Christian 258; 9. Broomfield 270; 10. Fossil Ridge 271; 11. Ralston Valley 272; 12. CHEROKEE TRAIL 277; T13. GRANDVIEW 280; T13. Castle View 280; T15. Heritage 286; T15. Legacy 286

Top 10 individuals (par 70): T1. Taylor Bandemer (Loveland) 72; T1. Katlyn Lehigh (Loveland) 72; 3. Lily Nelson (Prairie View) 73; 4. Olivia Steen (Fossil Ridge) 74; T5. EMMA BRYANT (EAGLECREST) 75; T5. Grace Dunkleberger (Rock Canyon) 75; T5. Abby Aeschleman (Mountain Vista) 75; T8. Sloane Post (Arapahoe) 76; T8. Grace Young (Valor Christian) 76; T10. Sydney Taylor (Rocky Mountain) 79; T10. Amira Badruddin (Rock Canyon) 79; T10. Elan Fleetwood (Legend) 79; T10. Anju Ogi (Arvada West) 79

Other Aurora results: T18. Bead Boonta (Cherokee Trail) 82; T21. Savanna Becker (Eaglecrest) 83; 39. Courtney Ladymon (Grandview) 88; T42. Caitlin Neumann (Regis Jesuit) 90; T42. Devin Gilbreath (Cherokee Trail) 90; T50. Caroline Ryan (Grandview) 93; T50. Emaan Adil (Regis Jesuit) 93; T66. Emma Hildner (Grandview) 99; T77. Abigail Rupeka (Cherokee Trail) 105