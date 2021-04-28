GREENWOOD VILLAGE | It rained on field hockey’s state championship game parade Tuesday, prompting the Colorado High School Activities Association to move the final to later in the week.

Fourth-seeded Regis Jesuit and second-seeded Cherry Creek were set to play for the state title at Stutler Bowl — a day after winning semifinal games against Colorado Academy and Palmer Ridge, respectively — but a deluge accompanied by lightning that caused the stadium to be closed indefinitely prompted the decision to postpone the contest.

Coach Spencer Wagner’s Raiders and the Bruins, who will play for the third time this season, now will decide the championship on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the same venue.

Regis Jesuit is in search of its second all-time state championship, while Cherry Creek is after a third and a first since 2007.

